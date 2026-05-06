No Looking Back at Jets' 'Special' '25 for Chris Banjo: 'Last Year Is Last Year'

"In terms of the next few months, I don't know if I can really get into that because right now we're really just excited about the process we got going on," Banjo said with a good dose of spring caution. "When you talk about Lenny, when you talk about Cade, both guys are very, very talented and we're excited to have them in the building, and we're just looking forward to the process, looking forward to attacking it every single day and I think they are as well, too."

Even Williams, who checked in as one of the NFL's best kickoff and punt returners last season and one of the best in Jets history, doesn't get a pass when it comes to the foundational months ahead.

"Isaiah did a phenomenal job last year," Banjo said, "but last year was last year and we're looking forward to putting in the work this year about this whole new unit that we have. To be able to build on that for him will be huge. And I think he showed a lot of that maturing throughout the year last year, but now we just want to continue to build on that and I think he's already been doing that from day one, just his attention to detail."

Banjo has lost a few young players among his coverage and return troops, but he's also getting an addition of more special teams speed with the infusion of draft choices David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., D'Angelo Ponds and VJ Payne.