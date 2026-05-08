Jets Announce Rookie Numbers

The Jets 2026 rookie class has selected jersey numbers.
See the numbers for the eight-member draft class and undrafted free agents.
All rookie numbers are subject to change.
Draft Picks
|Player
|Number
|David Bailey
|31
|Kenyon Sadiq
|16
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|83
|D'Angelo Ponds
|23
|Darrell Jackson Jr.
|78
|Cade Klubnik
|10
|Anez Cooper
|72
|VJ Payne
|34
Undrafted Free Agents
|Player
|Number
|Mory Bamba
|38
|Kendrick Blackshire
|53
|Curtis Chase
|87
|Will Ferrin
|11
|Garrison Grimes
|49
|Xavier Hill
|76
|Caullin Lacy
|36
|Malik McClain
|30
|Sam Scott
|25
|DT Sheffield
|38
|Chip Trayanum
|40
|Nathan Voorhis
|69