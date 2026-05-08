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Jets Announce Rookie Numbers

First-Round Selections David Bailey to Wear 31, TE Kenyon Sadiq to Wear 16 & Omar Cooper to Don 83

May 08, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Rookie Numbers-16x9 1

The Jets 2026 rookie class has selected jersey numbers.

See the numbers for the eight-member draft class and undrafted free agents.

All rookie numbers are subject to change.

Draft Picks

PlayerNumber
David Bailey31
Kenyon Sadiq16
Omar Cooper Jr.83
D'Angelo Ponds23
Darrell Jackson Jr.78
Cade Klubnik10
Anez Cooper72
VJ Payne34

Undrafted Free Agents

PlayerNumber
Mory Bamba38
Kendrick Blackshire53
Curtis Chase87
Will Ferrin11
Garrison Grimes49
Xavier Hill76
Caullin Lacy36
Malik McClain30
Sam Scott25
DT Sheffield38
Chip Trayanum40
Nathan Voorhis69

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