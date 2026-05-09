Rookie Minicamp Notebook | Kenyon Sadiq on Jets' Tight Ends: 'Possibilities Are Endless'

The Jets selection of Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq with their second (No. 16 overall) of three first-round selections in April's NFL Draft opens up possibilities and brought questions about how the team's new OC Frank Reich is going to integrate the trio of big men into the offense.

"He [Taylor] does a lot of things really well, whether it's the run game or the pass game," Sadiq said about Mason Taylor, the Jets' second-round pick last year. "But I think the possibilities are endless. And even with Jeremy [Ruckert] in there, really, they can do whatever they want. And I think it's pretty unique and pretty cool, and it kind of just opens it for everyone."

Sadiq caught 51 passes for 560 yards (11 per catch), 8 for TDs and can play as a traditional tight end, out wide or even coming out of the backfield. Last year he set the school's tight end record for receptions (51) while catching the 8 scores to lead all FBS tight ends and was named a second-team All-American.

"Sadiq was a player that, obviously we studied, spent a lot of time on and valued as an offensive weapon and when he was there it was really a no-brainer for us, just to add another weapon to the offense," GM Darren Mougey said during the draft. "Frank's got a great vision for the player and how we can use him in multiple ways and get in 12-personnel [2 TEs on the field at the same time], and do different things and just use him as another weapon and make it tough on the defense."

Sadiq now finds himself in the NFL on a team that includes two Indiana guys -- WR Omar Cooper Jr. and CB D'Angelo Ponds -- who he faced twice last season as the Hoosiers rambled to an unbeaten season and the National Championship.