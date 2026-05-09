Rookie Minicamp Notebook | Kenyon Sadiq on Jets' Tight Ends: 'Possibilities Are Endless'

The Jets selection of Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq with their second (No. 16 overall) of three first-round selections in April's NFL Draft opens up possibilities and brought questions about how the team's new OC Frank Reich is going to integrate the trio of big men into the offense.
"He [Taylor] does a lot of things really well, whether it's the run game or the pass game," Sadiq said about Mason Taylor, the Jets' second-round pick last year. "But I think the possibilities are endless. And even with Jeremy [Ruckert] in there, really, they can do whatever they want. And I think it's pretty unique and pretty cool, and it kind of just opens it for everyone."
Sadiq caught 51 passes for 560 yards (11 per catch), 8 for TDs and can play as a traditional tight end, out wide or even coming out of the backfield. Last year he set the school's tight end record for receptions (51) while catching the 8 scores to lead all FBS tight ends and was named a second-team All-American.
"Sadiq was a player that, obviously we studied, spent a lot of time on and valued as an offensive weapon and when he was there it was really a no-brainer for us, just to add another weapon to the offense," GM Darren Mougey said during the draft. "Frank's got a great vision for the player and how we can use him in multiple ways and get in 12-personnel [2 TEs on the field at the same time], and do different things and just use him as another weapon and make it tough on the defense."
Sadiq now finds himself in the NFL on a team that includes two Indiana guys -- WR Omar Cooper Jr. and CB D'Angelo Ponds -- who he faced twice last season as the Hoosiers rambled to an unbeaten season and the National Championship.
"Great human," Sadiq said, referring to Cooper. "I played against him twice, didn't beat him, that's right. He's easy to be around. We're pretty similar personality types, so it's very level. He goes out there and does his thing, catches about every ball in the air, runs a great route. So I'm learning from him, trying to piggyback off what he does. He's just a great guy to be around. It's a bunch of good guys that care about football, and I think it's pretty cool."
QB Cade Klubnik: 'I'm a Winner'
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, many analysts, pundits and prognosticators believed that Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was destined to be a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Reality, however, has a funny way of getting in the way. The Tigers began their season with a 3-5 record and Klubnik (6-2, 207) struggled with ankle and wrist injuries before the team put together a four-game winning streak. He fell to the fourth round of the draft (No. 110 overall), the fifth QB selected, and was taken by the Jets after GM Darren Mougey made a trade to move up in the draft.
"I think that in my mind, I'm a winner, and I don't mean that in a boastful way," he said on Saturday. "I just think that that's the mentality you have to have as a quarterback, and I think that my résumé has kind of shown that as well. And this past year we didn't win as much. We started out the year 3-5 at Clemson. It's a tough place to be, it's a really tough place to be. And with my senior year, 19 guys, starters, coming back and huge aspirations and dreams we had as a team and we didn't really fulfill those."
As Phase 2 of the offseason program nears its end on Sunday, Klubnik and his fellow rookies have been putting in extra time diving into the playbook in what could be considered strange locales, meeting rooms, weight rooms and hotel rooms.
"We had a lot of hours of install," he said. "We finished up around seven, eight o'clock, and I think around nine o'clock, some of us got together the last two nights and was like, 'Hey man, we want to make sure that we're clean when we get out there.' And we're all studying our rooms by ourselves anyway we're up until 10, 11 o'clock, studying and making sure we have all of our notes down, and making sure we're clean when we get to the next day."
O-Lineman Anez Cooper: Renewing Connections
Anez Cooper, the Jets' imposing offensive lineman (6-6, 334) selected in Round 6 (No. 188) overall of last month's NFL Draft, said on Saturday that he's been able to rekindle some past connections in his early days at 1 Jets Drive.
At Miami, Cooper played with LB Kiko Mauigoa and D-lineman Tyler Baron, who are each about to begin their second season with the Jets. He also played with, but mostly against, rookie D-lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. The two were together for the 2022 season with the Hurricanes before Jackson (selected by the Jets in Round 4, No. 103 overall) transferred to Florida State.
"I've been going against him since I've been in college," Cooper said. "We played in Miami together, he was there my first year. Then I've played him at Florida State all the rest of the years." He added: "Very big guy [6-5, 315]. He's hard to block and very long. Very good on run stop."
See the best images of the Jets rookies on the field during minicamp.