Jets Will 'Push the Envelope' with Rookie QB Cade Klubnik

As he works in lockstep with Mougey, it also is clear that Glenn, the second-year head coach, has great synergy with Reich.

"Very, very intentional, has a good understanding of what he wants to do," Glenn said of Reich. "Does a really good job with the offensive staff and allowing those guys to have input and then being able to tie it all together on this is what we want to do. It's not his offense, it's our offense. And his communication with just me and him as far as how do I see it, how does he see it situationally, things like that have been outstanding.

"And every day just being able to communicate with someone that has sat in this seat before as a head coach on the offensive side and understanding exactly how he sees football has been good for me. And it's been good for him too as far as understanding just how we play defense and how he wants to go about things offensively the way we play defense. Every day is a learning experience for both of us. It's been outstanding."

The Jets started rookie camp with a 56-player roster highlighted by the team's 8-person draft class.