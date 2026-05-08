Jets Will 'Push the Envelope' with Rookie QB Cade Klubnik

Jets rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik got his first taste of an NFL practice Friday as the team's annual rookie minicamp had liftoff. Klubnik, who will join the competition behind starter Geno Smith, promises to stay busy this spring and summer learning under the tutelage of OC Frank Reich and QB coach Bill Musgrave.
"Watching Frank and watching Musgrave how they teach these quarterbacks, they do a really good job of putting things in buckets to actually help with the swim part of it," head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters. "(Cade is) a really smart man, so I don't think he's swimming as much as you probably think he is and that's a lot because of the way the coaches are teaching them. But listen, we're going to push the envelope with that player and see exactly where he's at and how he's going to be able to operate with our offense. Obviously, you're going to see him a lot in the preseason and things like that. Again, he was a guy that we targeted, we're happy that we got him and look forward to seeing him come training camp and things like that."
Klubnik is one of two quarterbacks taking snaps at camp and the QB depth chart also includes Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe. While veteran QB Russell Wilson recently visited the Jets, Glenn emphasized the Jets like their QB group and the 10X Pro Bowler isn't the only veteran passer they've had discussions with.
"We're talking to a number of veteran quarterbacks, but I will say this here in saying that – I'm happy with our quarterback room," Glenns aid. "Obviously, you guys know how I feel about Geno and getting a chance to get Cade, a guy we traded up for, that we really targeted (and) allowing him to get these reps – that's something that we look forward to. … I would say there is no information to give you guys on that but other than me and Mougey are going to go through the process no matter what."
See the Jets the rookies getting fitted for helmets and reporting for minicamp.
As he works in lockstep with Mougey, it also is clear that Glenn, the second-year head coach, has great synergy with Reich.
"Very, very intentional, has a good understanding of what he wants to do," Glenn said of Reich. "Does a really good job with the offensive staff and allowing those guys to have input and then being able to tie it all together on this is what we want to do. It's not his offense, it's our offense. And his communication with just me and him as far as how do I see it, how does he see it situationally, things like that have been outstanding.
"And every day just being able to communicate with someone that has sat in this seat before as a head coach on the offensive side and understanding exactly how he sees football has been good for me. And it's been good for him too as far as understanding just how we play defense and how he wants to go about things offensively the way we play defense. Every day is a learning experience for both of us. It's been outstanding."
The Jets started rookie camp with a 56-player roster highlighted by the team's 8-person draft class.
"It was really good to get back on the grass and get a chance to start practicing," Glenn said. "Getting our rookies in the building, getting a chance to get them in an NFL meeting environment to see exactly how those guys operate along with the undrafted free agents and the tryout guys. This is always a fun time for me and the coaching staff also to get a chance to get all those guys in and then go into Monday – getting those guys with our vets and seeing how things are going."
In addition to the draft class, the Jets camp roster includes 12 undrafted free agents, 5 first-year players and 31 tryout players (29 rookies and 2 veterans).
"Sometimes you can find a diamond in the rough, maybe two" Glenn said. "And if they just understand exactly what we're looking for, it gives them more of a heads-up as how to operate. As far as the concepts we are teaching you, can you spit it back to us well? The techniques that we are teaching you, are you actually willing to try those techniques? And then being able to go out there and see if they're able to help us out on special teams. From the undrafted free agents to the tryouts and even our draft picks — we want to see all those things."
Among the rookie tryout players at camp is OL Rocco Spindler (6-5, 320). His dad, Marc Spindler, was a Jets teammate of Glenn's with the Green & White in 1995-96 and appeared in 25 games (9 starts). Spindler started all 12 regular-season games for the Huskers last season and was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. Before transferring to Nebraska, Spindler, who attended Clarkston HS in Michigan, played 40 games at Notre Dame and made 23 starts at right guard.
"He actually came up to me and said something about that," Glenn said of Spindler. "But I do remember that name."