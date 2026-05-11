Jets and Palace for Life Host Finale of NFL Girls Flag League

Championship Day also saw the official unveiling of the first-ever roster for the Jets Flag Elite London, a new all-girls Flag football travel team which will feature top players from the London league. Led by Jay Taylor of the Fruit Bats flag football team, and launched during the league's kick-off in March, it will provide elite-level skill development and an exciting new pathway for girls participating in flag football across London.

"The Jets NFL Girls Flag League in London is creating real opportunity for young women to play flag football in London," said Jesse Linder, Vice President, Community Relations for the New York Jets. "Through our new partnership with Palace for Life, we're excited to expand the program in South London and continue growing the pathway from school participation to elite competition with Jets Flag Elite London."

"At Palace for Life, we use the power of sport to transform the lives of young people across South London," said Palace for Life CEO Mike Summers. "We're proud to partner with the New York Jets to bring flag football to Crystal Palace, creating new opportunities for girls from our partner schools to access and enjoy sport in a fun, inclusive and competitive environment."

he initiative aims to increase girls' access to and participation in sports across London through NFL Flag. With a fun, exciting, and accessible format, it helps participants build lifelong psychological skills in strategy, communication, and resilience as they work together to plan and execute winning plays.

Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, with over 20 million players across 100 countries, where women and girls are driving the fastest growth. The sport will officially be included in the LA 2028 Olympic Games programme, led by the efforts of the International Federation of American Football and supported by the NFL. BAFA (British American Football Association) is looking forward to working with the NFL to grow Flag Football in the U.K.