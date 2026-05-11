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What Did We Learn at Jets Rookie Minicamp?

David Bailey’s First Step; Hotel Walk-Throughs; Kenyon Sadiq’s Shadow and Apples 

May 11, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

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The Jets resumed Phase 2 of their voluntary offseason program on Monday. During the current phase, on-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and "perfect play drills" conducted at a walk-through pace. Team drills won't begin until Phase 3 and OTAs (organized team activities). But before we look ahead, let's look back at the weekend that was and what we learned at Jets Rookie Minicamp.

Explosiveness on the Edge
Jets HC Aaron Glenn is excited about the increased number of options he has on defense. David Bailey, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft who led the nation last season with 14.5 sacks and 18.5 TFL at Texas Tech, will add to a pass-rush group that features Will McDonald IV, one of 12 players to hold an active streak of consecutive 8-plus sack campaigns.

"When it comes to the similarities, both of them have that first-step quickness, both of them can beat guys around the edge," Glenn said. "Will actually got better with his long arm and power rush this past season and we want to continue to do that with him. That's something Bailey has and we want to continue to improve in that aspect, but I can see why some guys would see if they're similar or not."

Bailey, who will line up an outside linebacker in a base 3-4 look and then will put his hand in the dirt when the Jets move to 4- down linemen, was widely considered the best pass rusher in the draft. And while Bailey will make his presence known getting to the quarterback, Glenn said he can set the edge as well.

"I think everyone tries to pick holes in every player that comes out, but I thought he was well-versed when it came to that," Glenn said. "And the reason I say that is because you saw some of these guard pulls, you saw tackle pulls, and he was able to take those guys on and be able to set an edge in that aspect. So, I have no issue with his run defense."

Hotel Walk-Through
Players don't have many free hours during rookie camp. They typically are shuttled to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center before 7 a.m., begin meetings by 8, practice in the late morning and then have lunch. Then their afternoons consist of meetings, a walk-through, dinner and more meetings. By the time they return to the hotel at night, you would figure the gas tank is close to empty. But QB Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick from Clemson;, TE Kenyon Sadiq, the No. 16 overall selection from Oregon; and WR Omar Cooper Jr., the third of the Jets' three first-rounders, were among several offensive players who got in extra study at the team hotel.

"Obviously, playbook is larger than college, but just getting with the guys, the quarterbacks, all the other receivers, the tight ends, and been walking through it at the hotel, so it's been helpful," Cooper Jr. said. "But it's been a good experience and just looking forward to the rest of the playbook, which is probably a lot bigger."

Klubnik, whose 26 wins as a stater at Clemson rank fifth in school history, said sometimes improvisation was needed.

"We're all in the hotel and there's nothing really else to do but study ball, so let's get together, walk through a few routes," he said. "We had some space issues, so we went and walked around the weight room in the hotel and we're running about 3-yard routes, but it's better than nothing. The coaches have done an incredible job of preparing us to get to practice. For how much, you know, some of these guys are having to install and these receivers, how smart they are, and they can show up and be clean and crisp and run great routes and still do so well with the amount of knowledge that's on their hands, it's really impressive."

Through the Lens | Best Photos from 2026 Rookie Minicamp

See all of the best photos from Jets Rookie Minicamp.

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Sadiq Shadow
TE Kenyon Sadiq is an athletic freak and No. 16 looks the part even at less than full speed. The 6-3, 241-pounder, who was timed at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash and added a 43.5 inch vertical at the NFL Combine, has tree trunks for legs and is a fluid mover down the field. Although Indiana swept Oregon last season and Sadiq was kept in relative check with 7 catches for 50 yards, he stood out to the Hoosiers.

"He looked huge in pads and everything," said WR Omar Cooper Jr., a standout for the national champions. "And he's also just a really dynamic player, somebody that we always had to be worried about. And so, now the fact that I'm alongside with him, aligned next to him, that'll be something that's just a sigh of relief and he could be very special if he continues to work and grow as a player."

Glenn Has a Plan for Jackson
The Jets got the third day of the draft kicked off with the fourth-round selection (No. 103 overall) of Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr.. Playing in 24 games the past two seasons, Jackson, whose arms measure 34¾ inches and hands measure 11 inches, had 49 tackles, 7 TFL and 4.5 sacks. He is expected to see some time lining up against NFL tackles and could kick inside as well.

"You guys know the defense that I played in Detroit was more of a 5-man front," Glenn said. "I actually see him playing we call it the 'big end,' so he will play a 5-technique, a 4-technique. He'll be able to do that and with his size, with his length, he really fits that role to a T. Once we go to 4-down, we'll see exactly how he operates at the nose and at the 3-technique. We're going to continue to develop that player. Obviously he has the size and everything, now it's just understanding exactly how we want to do things and that's what he's going to do all this week and then going in with the vets of just learning that. He's someone we talked about during the draft and we're lucky to have him."

Jetcetera
David Bailey is no frills and don't expect that to change. "There was nothing out there, yeah. No, I don't really wear tape, I don't really wear anything. I know it gets cold here in the winter, so maybe I'll have to eventually get some gloves on, yeah, get some sleeves on, but for now man, it's great weather out here in New Jersey."

There aren't many NFL teams close to Idaho Falls, so TE Kenyon Sadiq gravitated to the "12s" growing up and is very aware of Geno Smith's rise like the Space Needle in Seattle. "I'm a Seahawks fan, I'm not really anymore [laughter from the media], but I was a Seahawks fan being a West Coast guy, so of course I watched him. He did great things in Seattle and he's a vet, so it'll be great to get around him, kind of pick his brain a little bit and see how he processes things; he's been in the game for a long time."

Seventh-round pick VJ Payne grew up in Gainesville, GA, but he played 52 games for Kansas State in Manhattan, KS. "The Little Apple to the Big Apple is what most would say," Payne said. "Shoot, I'm happy to be here, going from Manhattan to Manhattan."

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