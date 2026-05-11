What Did We Learn at Jets Rookie Minicamp?

The Jets resumed Phase 2 of their voluntary offseason program on Monday. During the current phase, on-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and "perfect play drills" conducted at a walk-through pace. Team drills won't begin until Phase 3 and OTAs (organized team activities). But before we look ahead, let's look back at the weekend that was and what we learned at Jets Rookie Minicamp.

Explosiveness on the Edge

Jets HC Aaron Glenn is excited about the increased number of options he has on defense. David Bailey, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft who led the nation last season with 14.5 sacks and 18.5 TFL at Texas Tech, will add to a pass-rush group that features Will McDonald IV, one of 12 players to hold an active streak of consecutive 8-plus sack campaigns.

"When it comes to the similarities, both of them have that first-step quickness, both of them can beat guys around the edge," Glenn said. "Will actually got better with his long arm and power rush this past season and we want to continue to do that with him. That's something Bailey has and we want to continue to improve in that aspect, but I can see why some guys would see if they're similar or not."

Bailey, who will line up an outside linebacker in a base 3-4 look and then will put his hand in the dirt when the Jets move to 4- down linemen, was widely considered the best pass rusher in the draft. And while Bailey will make his presence known getting to the quarterback, Glenn said he can set the edge as well.

"I think everyone tries to pick holes in every player that comes out, but I thought he was well-versed when it came to that," Glenn said. "And the reason I say that is because you saw some of these guard pulls, you saw tackle pulls, and he was able to take those guys on and be able to set an edge in that aspect. So, I have no issue with his run defense."

Hotel Walk-Through

Players don't have many free hours during rookie camp. They typically are shuttled to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center before 7 a.m., begin meetings by 8, practice in the late morning and then have lunch. Then their afternoons consist of meetings, a walk-through, dinner and more meetings. By the time they return to the hotel at night, you would figure the gas tank is close to empty. But QB Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick from Clemson;, TE Kenyon Sadiq, the No. 16 overall selection from Oregon; and WR Omar Cooper Jr., the third of the Jets' three first-rounders, were among several offensive players who got in extra study at the team hotel.

"Obviously, playbook is larger than college, but just getting with the guys, the quarterbacks, all the other receivers, the tight ends, and been walking through it at the hotel, so it's been helpful," Cooper Jr. said. "But it's been a good experience and just looking forward to the rest of the playbook, which is probably a lot bigger."

Klubnik, whose 26 wins as a stater at Clemson rank fifth in school history, said sometimes improvisation was needed.