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What Is Your Biggest Takeaway From the Jets Schedule?

New York Begins the Season in Nashville, First Home Game in Week 2 vs Green Bay

May 15, 2026 at 11:15 AM
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NYJ Editorial Staff
Glenn

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and John Pullano will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.

Today's question: What Is Your Biggest Takeaway From the Jets Schedule?

EA: I love the season opener and the home opener. There are a ton of obvious storylines for Jets-Titans, but I can't wait to see a Jets offense that added multiple playmakers in the offseason challenge Robert Saleh's defense in Nashville. That will be a fun trench battle with the Jets' offensive line vs. the Titans' defensive line. The Packers don't visit often and that atmosphere should be crazy in Week 2 especially if you come home 1-0. I like the stretch of 3 of 4 at home against the Browns, the Dolphins and the Raiders. I have never been a big fan of the late bye because the club doesn't have an opportunity to self-scout during a 12-week run. I thought the Jets closing at the Bills had zero chance of happening this time around, so that left me stumped. And finally -- 15 Sunday 1 p.m. Eastern kickoffs is good and bad. Great for families and for getting into a rhythm, but I like it when the organization has a national spotlight. And sometimes there are bonuses to the non-Sunday games in terms of long breaks after games or short windows for opponents. I guess the Jets will have to show out this year and then we won't be discussing this again.

2026 Jets Schedule in Photos

See photos of the teams that the Jets will play in the 2026 season.

Week 1- Tennessee Titans - Road
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Week 1- Tennessee Titans - Road

Week 2 - Green Bay Packers - Home
2 / 17

Week 2 - Green Bay Packers - Home

Week 3 - Detroit Lions - Road
3 / 17

Week 3 - Detroit Lions - Road

Week 4- Chicago Bears - Road
4 / 17

Week 4- Chicago Bears - Road

Week 5 - Cleveland Browns - Home
5 / 17

Week 5 - Cleveland Browns - Home

Week 5- New England Patriots - Road
6 / 17

Week 5- New England Patriots - Road

Week 7 - Miami Dolphins - Home
7 / 17

Week 7 - Miami Dolphins - Home

Week 9 - Las Vegas Raiders - Home
8 / 17

Week 9 - Las Vegas Raiders - Home

Week 9 - Kansas City Chiefs - Road
9 / 17

Week 9 - Kansas City Chiefs - Road

Week 10 - Buffalo Bills - Home
10 / 17

Week 10 - Buffalo Bills - Home

Week 11 - Los Angeles Chargers - Road
11 / 17

Week 11 - Los Angeles Chargers - Road

Week 12 - Miami Dolphins - Road
12 / 17

Week 12 - Miami Dolphins - Road

Week 14 - Denver Broncos - Home
13 / 17

Week 14 - Denver Broncos - Home

Week 15 - Arizona Cardinals - Road
14 / 17

Week 15 - Arizona Cardinals - Road

Week 16 - New England Patriots - Home
15 / 17

Week 16 - New England Patriots - Home

Week 17 - Minnesota Vikings - Home
16 / 17

Week 17 - Minnesota Vikings - Home

Week 18 - Buffalo Bills - Road
17 / 17

Week 18 - Buffalo Bills - Road

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RL: Both my like and dislike are combined into one element of the Jets' schedule. I may be reading into this, but it seems the NFL and its broadcast partners just gave up on the teams that struggled through last season. It used to be that the league would make sure every team received at least one primetime exposure, a Thursday night slot if nothing else. Last season four teams finished 3-14 and for their 2026 schedules, the NFL bestowed on the foursome a combined total of zero primetime games. Further, the Raiders with top pick Fernando Mendoza will get seven -Sunday-afternoon national starts at 4:25 p.m. Eastern, while the Cardinals will have five such national starts. For the Jets and Titans, no primetime, no national slots. All 1 p.m. or 4:05 (non-national late games). Of course, the league also has its flex option so if the Jets play well, they could still get a primetime start. As far as the "like" part of this equation, the Jets have to play the hand they've been dealt. They got the second overall pick for a reason, they got 16 Sunday afternoon games for a reason (not counting the season finale at Buffalo, kickoff officially TBD). So lie in the 1 p.m. .weeds, Jets and fans, enjoy the rare consistency of your schedule, then rise up each week and surprise the football world. That must be the plan.

JB: The guardians of the NFL schedule don't think the Jets are ready for primetime -- no night game for the first time since 2007, according to ESPN -- all 17 are on a Sunday and all but two (4:05 p.m. Eastern at the Chargers and the Cardinals) will kickoff at 1 p.m. Eastern. Yet, my biggest takeaway may be the most obvious, one that's hiding in plain sight -- it's imperative that the Green & White start winning games against their long-time AFC East opponents. This season, the Jets won't face a division opponent -- at New England on Oct. 18 -- until Week 6. Again this season, the Patriots poached a former Jets O-lineman in free agency -- Morgan Moses last year and Alijah Vera-Tucker this year. Need we point out that New England is coming off a trip to the Super Bowl and swept the Jets last season. Rebuilding Miami (no Tua, no Minkah, who's now with the Jets) is one of four teams trying to rebound from a losing season under a new head coach, Jeff Hafley. The Jets will play back-to-back against the Pats and then the Dolphins in mid-October, then play at Miami in late November, a place they have not won since 2015, dropping 11 straight games. And for the second consecutive season, the Green & White will complete the road portion of the schedule at Buffalo ... in January ... at the Bills' new home in Orchard Park, NY, Highmark Stadium. The Jets have not won at the Bills since 2019 . If HC Aaron Glenn hopes to begin to turn things around, it's going to have to start in the Jets' own backyard.

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