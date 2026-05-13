Breece by the Numbers | Newly Re-Signed Hall Takes Jets Record Book by Storm

Breece Hall has signed a multiyear deal to remain with the New York Jets. No surprise since, in the simple, forceful words of HC Aaron Glenn, "Breece is a damn good player." Here is Hall by the Numbers, giving an indication of just how good he's been in his first four versatile seasons as the Green and White's bellcow back:
1
Many other RBs have matched this feat, but in the past six seasons combined, there is the only one RB with the versatility to rip off 3 runs of 50-plus yards and 3 receptions of 50-plus yards. Breece Hall has 3 of each, making him the only player, regardless of position, to go 3-and-3 on 50-plus, not only in the NFL since 2020 but in a Jets career.
3
Scrimmage yards Breece needs to reach 5,043 YFS for his career and move past John into eighth place among all Jets RBs.
6
Hall checks in at No. 6 since 2022 in two categories for NFL running backs. His 8.7 yards/catch (188 catches for 1,642 yards) is sixth, as is his 5.3 yards/touch (943 touches for 5,040 yards).
40-50-60-70
Breece, in his 56 career games, has passed the Jets' legendary running backs in a number of related metrics. His 12 scrimmage plays (rushes and receptions) of 40-plus yards are first in franchise history (Freeman McNeil is second with 9). His 8 plays of 50-plus are first (McNeil, 6). His 4 plays of 60-plus are first (Leon Washington, 3). And his 3 plays of 70-plus are first (Bruce Harper and Bill Mathis, 2 each).
See the best photos of Breece Hall with the Jets since he was drafted in 2022.
72
That's the distance of the longest touchdown run of Hall's career, coming in 2023, at the top of the third quarter in Denver and giving the Jets their first lead of the game, one they never lost in corralling the Broncos 31-21. It's the fourth longest TD run in franchise history and the longest by a Jet or a Titan in a road game.
83
And that's the distance of the longest run of Hall's career, in the Jets' '23 season-opening 22-16 overtime victory vs. Buffalo on MNF. Breece dashed from his 4 to the Bills 13 to set up the Jets' first score of the game early in the second quarter. It was the second-longest run in franchise history, trailing only Johnny Johnson's 90-yard non-score in 1994.
122.9
Hall did it all at Cincinnati last year, rushing for 133 yards and two TDs, totaling 147 yards from scrimmage, and then on his lucky 21st and final touch of the game, throwing and completing his first NFL pass for a 4-yard touchdown to TE Mason Taylor. Along with Nick Folk's extra point, that gave the Jets their first lead of the game with 1:54 to play and proved to be the game-winning score in the 39-38 comeback. The 122.9 is Hall's career passer rating after that one completion, the sixth-best career rating in franchise history for all Jets and Titans with at least one pass attempt.
902
That's the relatively modest scrimmage yardage Hall needs to pass not only Riggins but also Bilal Powell, Bill Mathis, Matt Snell and Johnny Hector to climb to 5,942 career scrimmage yards, which would be fourth-most among backs in franchise history behind only Curtis Martin, Freeman McNeil and Emerson Boozer. Since he has cleared 1,300-plus yards in each of the past three seasons, he's got a good shot to make this climb in '26.
1,065
The yardage Hall rushed for in 2025, his career high and of course his first 1,000-yard rushing season as a pro after coming up 6 yards shy of a grand in 2023. Just a feeling here that he has a few more 1,000-yard seasons ahead of him in green and white.