Breece by the Numbers | Newly Re-Signed Hall Takes Jets Record Book by Storm

72

That's the distance of the longest touchdown run of Hall's career, coming in 2023, at the top of the third quarter in Denver and giving the Jets their first lead of the game, one they never lost in corralling the Broncos 31-21. It's the fourth longest TD run in franchise history and the longest by a Jet or a Titan in a road game.

83

And that's the distance of the longest run of Hall's career, in the Jets' '23 season-opening 22-16 overtime victory vs. Buffalo on MNF. Breece dashed from his 4 to the Bills 13 to set up the Jets' first score of the game early in the second quarter. It was the second-longest run in franchise history, trailing only Johnny Johnson's 90-yard non-score in 1994.

122.9

Hall did it all at Cincinnati last year, rushing for 133 yards and two TDs, totaling 147 yards from scrimmage, and then on his lucky 21st and final touch of the game, throwing and completing his first NFL pass for a 4-yard touchdown to TE Mason Taylor. Along with Nick Folk's extra point, that gave the Jets their first lead of the game with 1:54 to play and proved to be the game-winning score in the 39-38 comeback. The 122.9 is Hall's career passer rating after that one completion, the sixth-best career rating in franchise history for all Jets and Titans with at least one pass attempt.

902

That's the relatively modest scrimmage yardage Hall needs to pass not only Riggins but also Bilal Powell, Bill Mathis, Matt Snell and Johnny Hector to climb to 5,942 career scrimmage yards, which would be fourth-most among backs in franchise history behind only Curtis Martin, Freeman McNeil and Emerson Boozer. Since he has cleared 1,300-plus yards in each of the past three seasons, he's got a good shot to make this climb in '26.