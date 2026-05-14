2026 Jets Schedule Analysis | Six Pack of Takeaways

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The New York Jets will begin their 2026 NFL season in Tennessee, play three of their first four games on the road, four of their first six away from home, and again end their season at Buffalo. They have their latest bye in franchise history (Dec. 6) and a ton of matinees along the way. Let's get to it. …
Music City Opener
The Jets will kick off the season against the Titans in Nashville, TN, and play three of their first four games on the road.
The Jets beat the Titans, 24-17, their last visit to Nashville on Sept. 15, 2024, as RB Breece Hall (14-62, 5-52-1TD) and edge Will McDonald IV (3 sacks) both starred. The Jets will be led by Aaron Glenn as he'll begin his second season as HC against former Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh, the new boss in Tennessee, has several former Jets on the roster including DL John Franklin-Myers, DT Solomon Thomas, RB Michael Carter and S Tony Adams. In March, the Jets acquired DT T'Vondre Sweat from the Titans in exchange for Jermaine Johnson. The game will also feature Jets edge David Bailey, the No. 2 overall selection in April's draft, and Titans QB Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall selection in 2025.
Packers Begin a (NFC) Northern Run
The Jets return to MetLife Stadium in Week 2 and will open their home slate vs. the Green Bay Packers. They then stay inside the NFC North with visits to the Detroit Lions in Week 3 and the Chicago Bears in Week 4. The last time the Jets played any NFC North teams three consecutive games was in 2014.
This will be only the fourth time since 1991 the Jets have hosted the Packers. Last season over 14 games for the Packers, DL Micah Parsons racked up 12.5 sacks and 26 QB hits. The Jets return four of their five OL starters who each started 17 games a year ago.
Then the Jets will hit the road for games in the Motor City and Windy City, respectively. The Jets should be improved against the run this season after making multiple changes up front and signing LB Demario Davis in free agency, but Lions RB Jamyr Gibbs will be a stern test. The Jets have assembled quite a bit of speed on offense with WRs Garrett Wilson and, Adonai Mitchell, RB Breece Hall and rookie blazer TE Kenyon Sadiq.
The Bears led the NFL with 33 takeaways last season and 23 INTs. But the Jets signed CB Nahshon Wright from the Bears in free agency. His 8 total takeaways were the most of any player in the league last season.
HC Ben Johnson, who led the Bears back to prominence last season, and Glenn, who will take over defensive play-calling duties for the Jets, served as coordinators under Dan Campbell in Detroit.
Division Dance
The Jets get AFC East play underway at New England on Oct. 18, and will host Miami on Oct. 25. The Green & White will meet Buffalo on Nov. 15 at MetLife Stadium and then close out the season series with the Dolphins in South Florida on Nov. 29. They will clash with the Patriots at home on Dec. 27 and then finish against Buffalo yet again on Jan. 10 -- this time at the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. Jan. 10 is the latest the Jets have ever ended a regular-season schedule and it is also marks a finish at Buffalo for the fourth time in the last eight seasons.
Stretch to Watch
On paper, the Jets have a favorable stretch from Weeks 5 to 8 with home contests against the Browns (Oct. 11), Dolphins (Oct. 25) and Raiders (Nov. 1). All three of those clubs have new head coaches — in Cleveland Todd Moken, Miami Jeff Hafley and Las Vegas Klint Kubiak -- and they each went 2-6 on the road last season. While the Browns will have a competition between DeShaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders at QB1, Malik Willis takes the ball for the Dolphins and it's possible Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza will be in the saddle for the Silver & Black. While those teams are in transition, the Jets will tussle with Drake Maye and the defending division and conference champion in New England on Oct. 18.
See photos of the teams that the Jets will play in the 2026 season.
Early Kickoffs
The Jets are slated to have a franchise-high 15 kickoffs at 1 p.m. Eastern including all eight home games at MetLife Stadium. The Jets' dates with the Chargers in SoCal on Nov. 22 and the Cardinals in the desert on Dec. 20 both will have 4:05 start times in New York.
New Jets starter Geno Smith has owned the Cardinals. In eight starts vs. Zona, Smith is 7-1 and has completed 69.5% of his passes for 1,398 yards with 8 TDs and 4 INTs.
December Bye
After 12 consecutive games, the Jets will get their bye the first week of December. The Week 13 bye is the latest for the Jets since the current bye week concept began in 1990. Prior to the off week, S Minkah Fitzpatrick will lead a new-look secondary against Patrick Mahomes (at KC, Nov. 8), Josh Allen (vs. Buffalo, Nov. 15) and Justin Herbert (at the Chargers, Nov. 22). Then on Nov. 29, the Jets will target their first win in Miami since 2015.