Jets' 2026 Home Schedule Shapes Up as a Proverbial Tale of Two Halves

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The NFL schedule-builders have made the Jets feel snug as a bug in a 1 o'clock rug for their eight home games this season. All eight kick off shortly after 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium. No 4 o'clocks. No primetime games. No national games. Just circle the wagons and get ready, same time every week or two, to protect your house.
But as usual in the NFL, there's a catch. The Jets might have a good shot of protecting their house, a.k.a. MetLife Stadium, through Nov. 1. But in the last 10 weeks, not to get too medieval about it, "there be dragons."
The First "Half"
The home schedule embedded in the first eight of the Jets' 17 games looks, well, manageable. The opener will be tough against the Green Bay Packers, a playoff team the past three seasons with Jordan Love at the offensive controls and a defense that acquired a force of nature a year ago in All-Pro DE/OLB Micah Parsons. Then again, what better time to play that kind of opponent than in your home opener?
After a two-game road trip, three home games in a four-week span could set the stage for the second half of Aaron Glenn's second act as Jets head coach:
In Week 5, the Cleveland Browns, 5-12 last season , come to town. Their QB depth chart is interesting with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. The defense is dangerous with fearsome LB Myles Garrett joined by former Jets TFL terror Quincy Williams. However, the Jets beat the Browns at home last season, 27-20.
After their Week 7 road trip to New England, the Jets play their second AFC East foe, Miami, at home. The Dolphins went 7-10 and proceeded to shake things up for '26. HC Mike McDaniel departed, as did QB Tua Tagovailoa and WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Jets haven't overpowered the Dolphins in the Meadowlands, but they've split their last 10 home games with them and this would be a great time to get back over .500.
Then in Week 8, the Jets welcome the Las Vegas Raiders. The Silver & Black's last visit in 2020 produced a bitter cover-zero, last-minute, fall-from-ahead 31-28 loss for the Jets. But before that game, the Jets had beaten the Raiders six straight at home. The Raiders' QB won't be Geno Smith, who was their signal-caller last season and is now the Jets starter. It'll be either veteran Kirk Cousins on first pick of the draft Fernando Mendoza.
We failed to elaborate that these last three visitors are starting new programs under new first-time NFL head coaches. Todd Monken is the Browns' HC, Jeff Hafley comes in to run the Dolphins. Klint Kubiak has taken the Raiders' reins.
Jets' first 4 home foes, combined 2025 schedule strength: 24-43-1, .360
Jets' first 8 home and away foes, combined schedule strength: 61-74-1, .452
See photos of the teams that the Jets will play in the 2026 season.
The Second "Half"
With eight home games, at least the Jets' MetLife schedule breaks cleanly in the middle. But they will need the first half above to get their feet firmly under them to prepare for this challenging second half. The four home games in the final 10 games of the season come against four teams that played above .500 last year, with three reaching the playoffs.
Buffalo is up first in Week 10. The Bills, too, have made a head coaching change, replacing Sean McDermott with O-coordinator Joe Brady. One suspects this will work out OK for Josh Allen, who remains one of most elusive, creative and productive QBs in the NFL, and James Cook, who led the No. 1 rushing offense. The Jets have won two of the last four at MetLife over the Bills but have dropped five in a row overall. Their growth, especially on defense, will be tested in this one.
Week 14 brings to North Jersey frequent non-division foe Denver. The Jets, after their Week 13 bye, again take on Bo Nix and the Broncos, who have stymied them in their last two meetings, a 10-9 Denver win at MetLife in '24 and last year's 13-11 conquest in London. This would be a good time for the offense to show its maturation with Geno Smith finding WR Garrett Wilson, RB Breece Hall and the other promising additions to the O-side of the ball.
Weeks 16 and 17 package the final two home games of the season for the Jets and their fans. New England visits in Week 16 with QB Drake Maye triggering one of the NFL's best explosive-play passing games. Maye will have to work his magic without WR Stefon Diggs, released in March. The Jets' lone home win over the Pats since 2015 came by 24-3 early in '24. They need to find that team magic again against the Patriots, who went 14-3 last season.
Finally, the Vikings sail into East Rutherford. They're the one second-half visitor that didn't make the playoffs. But they did go 9-8, and they did bring in former Cards QB Kyler Murray to compete with '24 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy and connect with electric WR Justin Jefferson. How much the Green & White have improved in '26 will be revealed in these "final four" games in the friendly confines of MetLife.
Jets' last 4 home foes, combined 2025 schedule strength: 45-19, .721
Jets' last 10 home and away foes, combined schedule strength: 88-65, .575