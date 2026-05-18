2026 Jets Schedule By the Numbers

The new veterans have joined the returning vets at the start of the Jets' offseason workout schedule, and the draft selections and undrafted rookie free agents have all been to their first camp. Now it's time for Jets' new roster and diehard fans to turn their attention to the schedule released Thursday by the NFL. Here are notes on each of the Jets' 17 games in their just revealed order for the coming campaign.
Game 1 — at Tennessee Titans (3-14 last season), Nissan Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m., CBS
The Jets get to visit Nashville and go up against new Titans head coach Robert Saleh, their former HC from 2021-24. The Green & White have won 2 of their last 3 at Nissan, formerly LP Field, and have split the last 8 games there since their opening-day win in 2006. Their most recent game in Nashville was their 24-17 win in 2024, with then-rookie Braelon Allen showing his big-play knack with two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning 20-yard dash with 4:31 to play.
Game 2 — vs. Green Bay Packers (9-7-1), MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m., FOX
Josh Myers, just as he had the previous 3 seasons as GB's center, anchored the Jets' OL for all 17 games last season and will do so again for the Jets' young, talented O-line. And they'll have their hands full in their home opener with a Packers D led by OLB Micah Parsons, who continued the double-digit sack mayhem of his Dallas days with 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Pack. He got 2 of his career 65 sacks in his one game vs. the Jets in '24 and is looking for more.
Game 3 — at Detroit Lions (9-8), Ford Field, Sunday, Sept., 27, 1 p.m., FOX
Glenn leads his Jets into Ford Field, his coaching home base for four seasons as Detroit's DC, to square off against his former boss, Lions HC Dan Campbell. The Jets have won their last 3 games in the Motor City, but with those wins widely spaced, coming in 2002, '10 and '18. AG knows QB Geno Smith has a good feel for Ford, having led Seattle to wins at the Lions in 2022 and '23, by 48-45 and 37-31 in OT respectively, with Smith throwing for 320+ yards in both.
Game 4 — at Chicago Bears (11-6), Soldier Field, Sunday, Oct. 4, 1 p.m., FOX
It could be a game decided by turnovers between former same-team coordinators facing off as HCs for the first time. Glenn was the Lions' DC while Bears HC Ben Johnson was their OC. Johnson, QB Caleb Williams and ballhawking S Kevin Byard set the tone for Chicago's turnover operation last season — da Bears' 33 takeaways, 11 giveaways and plus-22 TO margin were all the best in the NFL. The Jets seek their first win at Chi-town since a solid 23-15 victory in '97.
See photos of the teams that the Jets will play in the 2026 season.
Game 5 — vs. Cleveland Browns (5-12), MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 11, 1 p.m., CBS
The non-division rivals will be meeting for the 12th time in the last 17 seasons and, going back even further, for the 15th time in the last 25 years. The stretch since 2010 has been very good for the Green & White as they've won 8 of the 11 in that span over the Browns. And that includes last year's 27-20 win at MetLife Stadium, Glenn's first home victory as Jets HC, juiced by big plays from Kene Nwangwu (99-yard KO return) and Breece Hall (42-yard TD reception).
Game 6 — at New England Patriots (14-3), Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 18, 1 p.m., CBS
There's no evidence the Jets made a pact with the devil to help them rock the Patriots in Foxboro in the 2010 playoffs, but ever since the Green & White have been on a soul-chilling skid at New England, going 1-13, with 6 one-score losses in that span and just the snow-covered 17-3 victory in the '23 finale. It may mean nothing that Glenn won his last 4 games as a Jets CB at Gillette from 1998-2001, but he'll be working overtime all week to end this road hex vs. the Pats.
Game 7 — vs. Miami Dolphins (7-10), MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 1 p.m., CBS
It seems like a long time, but was only 2021, since the Jets weren't going up against QB Tua Tagovailoa and WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, all led by HC Mike McDaniel, when they played the Dolphins. But none of those four are with the 'Fins anymore as Miami sets off in a new direction under HC Jeff Hafley and QB Malik Willis. Of course they still have RB De'Von Achane, a leader of the Dolphins' 239-yard, 3-TD rushing game in last year's 34-10 MetLife win over the Jets.
Game 8 — vs. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14), MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m., FOX
The storylines are bountiful as the Jets, with 2024 Raiders Geno Smith at QB and Dylan Parham at G, host Las Vegas, led by first overall draft choice QB Fernando Mendoza and new HC Klint Kubiak. The teams had been the best of frenemies, meeting 22 times in a 28-season span from 1993-2020. The game in '20 was the last-second 31-28 Jets loss, the first time they played the *Las Vegas* Raiders and the last time they played them at MetLife.
Game 9 — at Kansas City Chiefs (6-11), GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m., CBS
The Jets have struggled recently at Arrowhead, losing their last four there, most recently to Patrick Mahomes & Co., 35-9, in 2020. Their last win at KC came in the rain in 1998, with John Hall providing the walk-off 32-yard field goal in the 20-17 triumph. With the ageless, near-flawless Nick Folk moving on to the ATL, the Green & White might need a long-range kick or two in this one, which during OTAs looked as if it would be either Cade York or Lenny Krieg. Folk's a tough act to follow.
Game 10 — vs. Buffalo Bills (12-5), MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m., CBS
In the past 17 seasons, when a Jets starting QB met Buffalo for the first time, the composite record was 3-10. Aaron Rodgers, with long relief from Zach Wilson, got the home win in 2023. Sam Darnold did the same in his first start, at the Bills, in 2018. Before that, we must go back to 2013 and rookie Geno Smith. who got the W in the Jets' 27-20 home win. Geno's no longer a rookie but he'll get the chance to match that win in his next MetLife meeting against the Bills.
Game 11 — at Los Angeles Chargers (11-6), SoFi Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 22, 4:05 p.m., FOX
The Jets, before losing their last 2 games at the Chargers, actually enjoyed most of their San Diego trips, winning 8 of the previous 13 road matches dating to their AFL days. Two of those W's were playoff successes, but it's far too early to be pondering the postseason. They'll settle for a sack attack on QB Justin Herbert led by edges Will McDonald IV and top draft pick David Bailey to help them secure their first-win ever over the 'Bolts in Los Angeles (Jets losses in 1960 and 2020).
Game 12 — at Miami Dolphins (7-10), Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m., CBS
Jersey guy Minkah Fitzpatrick started his NFL career with Miami and finished last year as a Dolphin, with a lot of Pittsburgh in between. At Hard Rock, he had 2 INTs vs. the 'Fins for the Steelers. And for his career at Miami, whether for Miami or the opponents, Fitzpatrick has had none of his career 21 INTs but notched 3 FUM recoveries and his only pro sack there. The Jets will gladly take one or more of each to snap their 10-game South Florida losing streak.
Week 13 — Bye Week, Sunday, Dec. 6
Week 14, Game 13 — vs. Denver Broncos (14-3), MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m., CBS
The previous 2 times QB Bo Nix met the Jets on the road, in '24 and '25, he completed 56% of his passes, averaged 2.5 yards/completion and had a 78.9 passer rating. But he didn't make mistakes, didn't get sacked, and led the Broncos to two razor-thin victory margins, 10-9 at MetLife and 13-11 in London. The Jets' fortified corners with vet Nahshon Wright and draft pick D'Angelo Ponds joining Brandon Stephens, Azareye'h Thomas and company will seek to make Nix pay.
Week 15, Game 14 — at Arizona Cardinals (3-14), State Farm Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 20, 4:05 p.m., FOX
The Jets have won twice all-time at the Cardinals, most recently in 2004, when Santana Moss made the longest grab of his 4 G&W seasons, a 69-yard scoring strike from Quincy Carter. That's the Jets' most recent TD at AZ — they managed only FGs in '16 (28-3 loss)( and '24 (31-6 defeat). Some longballs to WR Garrett Wilson, TE Mason Taylor and two first-round rookies, WR Omar Cooper Jr. and TE Kenyon Sadiq would give the Jets a different heat in the Sonoran Desert.
Week 16, Game 15 — vs. New England Patriots (14-3), MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 27, 1 p.m., CBS
Breece Hall starred in last season's home finale, a loss to the Patriots. Hall's 111 rushing yards marked the 9th 100-yard game of his four-year career and lifted him to his first 1,000-yard rushing season. He added 18 receiving yards, giving him 129 scrimmage yards for the 19th 100-yard scrimmage game in his career and 1,415 scrimmage yards for the season. For all this and much more, Hall and the Jets in May hammered out a multiyear deal for the quick-as-the-breeze RB.
Week 17, Game 16 — vs. Minnesota Vikings (9-8), MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 3, 1 p.m., CBS
Veteran QBs who changed addresses this year could do battle in this one. Kyler Murray, with Arizona, excelled vs. the Jets in wins in 2020 and '24 with a combined 124.9 rating. He is now wearing Vikings purple on a 1-year deal and will get to connect with All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson, the NFL's receiving-yards leader the past four seasons. However, Geno Smith, with Seattle from '22-24, was 6-0 with a 101.0 rating vs. the Cards with 5 of those wins against Murray.
Week 17, Game 16 — at Buffalo Bills (12-5), Highmark Stadium , Sunday, Jan. 10, 1 p.m., CBS
The final game of year two under Glenn will also be the Jets' first game in the Bills' new home, which will be called Highmark Stadium, as was the former stadium. A Western New York football arena by any other name would sound sweeter to the Jets, who went 20-30 in the old venue, broken down by its different names: Rich Stadium (11-14), Ralph Wilson Stadium (6-9), New Era Field (3-1), Bills Stadium (0-1) and Highmark (0-5). Perhaps a new Jets era begins here