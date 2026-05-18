2026 Jets Schedule By the Numbers

The new veterans have joined the returning vets at the start of the Jets' offseason workout schedule, and the draft selections and undrafted rookie free agents have all been to their first camp. Now it's time for Jets' new roster and diehard fans to turn their attention to the schedule released Thursday by the NFL. Here are notes on each of the Jets' 17 games in their just revealed order for the coming campaign.

Game 1 — at Tennessee Titans (3-14 last season), Nissan Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m., CBS

The Jets get to visit Nashville and go up against new Titans head coach Robert Saleh, their former HC from 2021-24. The Green & White have won 2 of their last 3 at Nissan, formerly LP Field, and have split the last 8 games there since their opening-day win in 2006. Their most recent game in Nashville was their 24-17 win in 2024, with then-rookie Braelon Allen showing his big-play knack with two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning 20-yard dash with 4:31 to play.

Game 2 — vs. Green Bay Packers (9-7-1), MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m., FOX

Josh Myers, just as he had the previous 3 seasons as GB's center, anchored the Jets' OL for all 17 games last season and will do so again for the Jets' young, talented O-line. And they'll have their hands full in their home opener with a Packers D led by OLB Micah Parsons, who continued the double-digit sack mayhem of his Dallas days with 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Pack. He got 2 of his career 65 sacks in his one game vs. the Jets in '24 and is looking for more.

Game 3 — at Detroit Lions (9-8), Ford Field, Sunday, Sept., 27, 1 p.m., FOX

Glenn leads his Jets into Ford Field, his coaching home base for four seasons as Detroit's DC, to square off against his former boss, Lions HC Dan Campbell. The Jets have won their last 3 games in the Motor City, but with those wins widely spaced, coming in 2002, '10 and '18. AG knows QB Geno Smith has a good feel for Ford, having led Seattle to wins at the Lions in 2022 and '23, by 48-45 and 37-31 in OT respectively, with Smith throwing for 320+ yards in both.