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Jets Host Third Annual NJ Unified High School Flag Championship

Continuing to Expand Opportunities for Inclusion Across the State

May 18, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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The New York Jets, in collaboration with Special Olympics New Jersey, hosted the third annual New Jersey Unified High School Flag Football League Championship on Friday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, as Paterson STEAM defeated Parsippany Hills, 30-26, to capture the league title.

The championship capped a successful third season for the Unified Flag Football League, which featured 18 high schools across three divisions competing throughout the spring. After a six-game regular season, four teams advanced to the semifinals, culminating in a competitive and spirited championship showcase that highlighted teamwork, inclusion, and sportsmanship.

The day began with semifinal matchups where Paterson STEAM defeated Bloomfield, and Parsippany Hills beat West Morris Central, setting the stage for an exciting final. Following the championship game, players, coaches, Unified partners, and families gathered on the field for a trophy presentation and celebration recognizing the season's accomplishments.

Launched by the Jets and Special Olympics New Jersey, the Unified Flag Football League brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities, known respectively as Unified Athletes and Unified Partners, to compete on the same team. Rooted in the principle that training and playing together fosters friendship and understanding, the league continues to serve as a model for inclusive high school athletics across the state.

"The growth of this league and the passion we saw on display today are a testament to what makes Unified sports so powerful," said Jesse Linder, Vice President of Community Relations for the New York Jets. "We are proud to work alongside Special Olympics New Jersey to create meaningful opportunities for these athletes to compete, build lasting relationships, and showcase their talents. Our goal is to continue expanding access to the game, helping create a clear and inclusive pathway for student-athletes across New Jersey to participate in flag football at every level."

Each school participating in the league received uniforms, footballs, flag belts, practice jerseys, and grants to support their programs, reinforcing the Jets' and Special Olympics New Jersey's commitment to accessibility and equity in youth sports.

Since 2024, the league has steadily expanded from four teams in its inaugural season to 12 in its second year and 18 this spring, reflecting growing demand and support for Unified programming. The Jets and Special Olympics New Jersey aim for the league to serve as a pilot for the adoption of Unified Flag Football as an officially sanctioned high school sport statewide.

With continued momentum and plans to expand in 2027, the league remains focused on creating more opportunities for student-athletes while continuing to grow the game and its impact across the state.

Gallery | 2026 NJ Unified High School Flag Football Championships

The Jets, in collaboration with Special Olympics New Jersey, concluded the third season of their Unified High School Flag Football League last week with the championships being held at The Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

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