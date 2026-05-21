Bucky Brooks of NFL.com: 'Jets Are Offseason Winners'

Jets GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn oversaw a roster overhaul during the ongoing offseason that has the potential to raise 'the standard of the team ... that should put the Jets on the right track,' according to NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks.
"The Jets traded for Geno Smith and Minkah Fitzpatrick, who both have experience as leaders of playoff contenders," Brooks wrote. "Demario Davis, Kingsley Enagbare, Joseph Ossai, David Onyemata and Nahshon Wright were signed to add more playoff experience to a locker room that lacked supreme swagger. They doubled down on the culture-change movement by using their first four draft picks on players who participated in last season's College Football Playoff. David Bailey (Texas Tech), Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon), Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) and D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana) might be new to the league, but they enter the pros with a clear understanding of expectations for a championship-caliber squad."
The team's new offensive coordinator Frank Reich will have a versatile group to work with that includes a re-signed Breece Hall, the return of WR1 Garrett Wilson, the signing of veteran WR Tim Patrick and the addition of Sadiq and Cooper. They should all benefit from the return of four-fifths of a strong and steady offensive line, with the only newcomer being Dylan Parham.
"Garrett Wilson is a made man as an upper-echelon WR1, but the additions of Sadiq and Cooper should really open up the field for the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year," Brooks wrote. "With Adonai Mitchell and Mason Taylor slotted into key roles at WR and Y tight end, respectively, the Jets have 11 and 12 personnel packages that can create mismatch problems for opponents. Additionally, the versatility of Breece Hall out of the backfield should make it easy for Smith to identify and target favorable matchups in pivotal moments."
In addition to revamping the roster, Glenn made major changes to his coaching staff -- bringing in Reich for the offense and Brian Duker from Miami as defensive coordinator, among others. The one wrinkle for the defense is Glenn's decision to call the plays, as he did during his tenure as DC with Detroit.
"With Glenn taking on play-calling duties, the Jets have a clear identity that should mesh with the personnel brought in to play a more aggressive brand of football," Brooks wrote. "As a bold play-caller who wants to bring heat with sticky man coverage behind it, Glenn has put together a collection of veterans and newbies with the skills to make his X's and O's come to life."
See the trio of Jets rookies in uniform for the first time at the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere Event.