Bucky Brooks of NFL.com: 'Jets Are Offseason Winners'

"Garrett Wilson is a made man as an upper-echelon WR1, but the additions of Sadiq and Cooper should really open up the field for the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year," Brooks wrote. "With Adonai Mitchell and Mason Taylor slotted into key roles at WR and Y tight end, respectively, the Jets have 11 and 12 personnel packages that can create mismatch problems for opponents. Additionally, the versatility of Breece Hall out of the backfield should make it easy for Smith to identify and target favorable matchups in pivotal moments."

In addition to revamping the roster, Glenn made major changes to his coaching staff -- bringing in Reich for the offense and Brian Duker from Miami as defensive coordinator, among others. The one wrinkle for the defense is Glenn's decision to call the plays, as he did during his tenure as DC with Detroit.