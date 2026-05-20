Notebook | CBS Analyst Leger Douzable: Breece Hall Poised for His Best Year

CBS NFL analyst Leger Douzable will turn 40 years old on May 31, but he nevertheless maintains his youthful enthusiasm for football, in general, and specifically the J-E-T-S.

Douzable joined host Eric Allen on a new edition of "The Official Jets Podcast" to discuss all things offseason while he looks ahead with great anticipation to OTAs, training camp and the 2026 NFL season.

RB Breece Hall: Catch Him If You Can

RB Breece Hall last season rushed for 1,065 yards and became the first Jet since Chris Ivory in 2015 to reach 1,000 rush yards. He also caught 36 passes out of the backfield for 350 yards (and 13 first downs). Now, with the Jets adding talent across an offense that will be overseen by veteran coach Frank Reich, Douzable is adamant about getting Hall the ball on passes out of the backfield.

"It's been stop Breece Hall, like that's the defensive game plan, stop Breece Hall, and he's still been productive three straight years with 1,300 plus scrimmage yards -- that's really hard to do in the NFL," Douzable said. "That shows you that he's not just good running the ball in between the tackles, he's a real asset catching the ball out of the backfield. I think they should lean into that a little bit more. If you're Frank Reich, you've seen his ability on tape to really be a mismatch when you spread him out or you give him angle routes, where he's in the backfield, and then he gets manned up with a linebacker, and he has a choice route, that's where you have to get Breece Hall the ball, because when he's in the open field, there's a reason on the broadcast they say 'Breece Lightning,' he can really turn it on in the open field."

Hall (5-11, 217), who is about to turn 25 years old (he and Douzable share a birthday!), played last season with the possibility of becoming a free agent or being franchise tagged. Ultimately GM Darren Mougey and the Jets were able to reach a long-term deal with Hall. Before the start of free agency and before the NFL Draft, the Jets did apply the non-exclusive tag to Hall. All was resolved in early May when the deal was signed.