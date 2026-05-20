Notebook | CBS Analyst Leger Douzable: Breece Hall Poised for His Best Year

CBS NFL analyst Leger Douzable will turn 40 years old on May 31, but he nevertheless maintains his youthful enthusiasm for football, in general, and specifically the J-E-T-S.
Douzable joined host Eric Allen on a new edition of "The Official Jets Podcast" to discuss all things offseason while he looks ahead with great anticipation to OTAs, training camp and the 2026 NFL season.
RB Breece Hall: Catch Him If You Can
RB Breece Hall last season rushed for 1,065 yards and became the first Jet since Chris Ivory in 2015 to reach 1,000 rush yards. He also caught 36 passes out of the backfield for 350 yards (and 13 first downs). Now, with the Jets adding talent across an offense that will be overseen by veteran coach Frank Reich, Douzable is adamant about getting Hall the ball on passes out of the backfield.
"It's been stop Breece Hall, like that's the defensive game plan, stop Breece Hall, and he's still been productive three straight years with 1,300 plus scrimmage yards -- that's really hard to do in the NFL," Douzable said. "That shows you that he's not just good running the ball in between the tackles, he's a real asset catching the ball out of the backfield. I think they should lean into that a little bit more. If you're Frank Reich, you've seen his ability on tape to really be a mismatch when you spread him out or you give him angle routes, where he's in the backfield, and then he gets manned up with a linebacker, and he has a choice route, that's where you have to get Breece Hall the ball, because when he's in the open field, there's a reason on the broadcast they say 'Breece Lightning,' he can really turn it on in the open field."
Hall (5-11, 217), who is about to turn 25 years old (he and Douzable share a birthday!), played last season with the possibility of becoming a free agent or being franchise tagged. Ultimately GM Darren Mougey and the Jets were able to reach a long-term deal with Hall. Before the start of free agency and before the NFL Draft, the Jets did apply the non-exclusive tag to Hall. All was resolved in early May when the deal was signed.
"I know there was a lot of talk about whether he was happy to be here or not," Douzable said. "I don't see how you could not be happy once you look at the surrounding pieces that the Jets have made to surround you with talent, that way everything's just not on you, right?"
WR Tim Patrick: 'Consummate Pro'
The Jets bolstered their group of receiving targets via trade last season (adding Adonai Mitchell), in the draft (Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq) and now in free agency with the signing of veteran WR Tim Patrick -- who worked with HC Aaron Glenn for a season with Detroit.
"Consummate pro," Douzable said. "We saw what he did for that veteran presence in the locker room in Jacksonville last year with some of those young receivers, Parker Washington and even BTJ [Brian Thomas Jr.]. Tim Patrick is that guy that you just bring in because he has a dog mentality, he's going to get after you blocking, and he's going to be that voice that younger guys listen to because he does it the right way."
Patrick, 32, played four seasons with Denver, then missed two seasons (2022-23) due to injury (ACL, then torn Achilles tendon) before his season in Detroit and then Jacksonville.
"We need to add a veteran presence in that receiving room," Douzable said. "I thought they got the perfect fit in Tim Patrick. One, because he has history with AG. Two, everywhere he's been he's been able to help elevate those younger receivers. And then also, he for some odd reasons, just makes big-time catches randomly throughout the season that you need that. So, you need a guy that's been there before, so when you're in those big moments, he's not scared of the moment, he can go make those plays for you."
Week 1 at Tennessee: 'Almost a Must Win'
You can't blame the NFL schedule gurus for recognizing good storylines when they see them. Last season, it was the Jets opening against Pittsburgh and QB Aaron Rodgers. This year, it's a trip to Nashville for a date against the Titans, now led by former coach Robert Saleh and his roster of former Jets players -- Jermaine Johnson II, John Franklin-Myers, Michael Carter, Solomon Thomas and others.
"It's almost a must win, Week 1 at Tennessee," Douzable said. He added: "It'll be interesting to see because the Jets have a really tough Week 2 through [Week] 4 schedule. Now, the good thing is the Green Bay game is at home, but those other two on the road [at Detroit, then at Chicago], so starting off the season, three out of four games on the road is tough for any team. So for this one, this is a big game for the Jets in Week 1."
The Jets will close out their slate against the four NFC North teams, all of whom had winning records last season, against visiting Minnesota on Jan. 3