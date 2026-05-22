What Is Jets DL T'Vondre Sweat's Potential?

As if the Jets' Week 1 season opener at Tennessee didn't have enough obvious storylines, here comes another that touches on T'Vondre Sweat, the imposing defensive tackle the Green & White acquired in a trade from the Titans to swallow up opposing teams' run games.

Appearing on the CBS Sports podcast "Offseason Playbook," the host Leger Douzable, a former Jets D-lineman, talked with the Titans' veteran Jeffery Simmons who was stunned by the deal that sent Jermaine Johnson II to Tennessee with the Jets landing Sweat.

"It was a surprise to me," said Simmons, who has played all of his 7 years in the NFL with the Titans. "Just trying to get a feel for why. I feel like Sweat still has some potential that sometimes he doesn't understand. For me, that's the reason why I'm like 'Sweat, you're coming down to Dallas with me this offseason [to train].' I wanted to pull that out of him to be able to be like: 'I have so much potential. I can be the best nose tackle in football.' And he has the potential to do that. I hate it, but it's a business."

Sweat (6-4, 366) is nearing the start of his third season in the NFL after being selected by the Titans out of Texas in the second round (No. 38 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, signing a four-year contract. But now, with the Jets' former coach Robert Saleh in charge, Tennessee will use a four-man defensive front while HC Aaron Glenn has said he wants his defense to be more versatile -- at times be a 3-4 (perfect for Sweat at nose tackle) or a 4-3.