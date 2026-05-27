Jets OTAs: 4 Things to Watch

The Jets begin OTAs (organized team activities) this week and the practice action for the voluntary sessions is expected to include 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and team drills. Here are some things we'll be watching over the next three weeks in Phase 3 of the offseason program:

Back to 1JD

With apologies to novelist Thomas Wolfe, the Jets are leaning into the fact that You Can Go Home Again. Geno Smith and Demario Davis have returned to the Jets will quarterback the offensive and defensive units, respectively. A second-round pick of the Jets in 2013, Smith, 35, will practice with the Green & White for the first time in 10 years.

"He has an electric arm," head coach Aaron Glenn said of Smith. "He's extremely smart and the thing I told him that I clearly saw from playing against him was just how he has matured over these years and being able to just take command of the offense when it comes to protections, when it comes to getting in and out of plays an putting us in the right play. I think that's going to be a huge thing that Frank (Reich's) going to be able to take advantage of – a guy who has seen it before that knows how to put the offense in the right play."

Smith, who will start for his third team in three seasons, had a strong three-year run in Seattle before a tough year in Las Vegas. He is set up for a bounce-back campaign behind a sturdy offensive line and a group of talented skill-position targets headlined by WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall.

"Step in, be the voice for him in the locker room," Smith. "Be myself first and foremost and come in and be the leader and take over, take this thing over. (Glenn) wants veteran leadership. He wants guys who played a lot of football and I can be both of those things for him. It's really simple -- go out there, be yourself, lead the team, and go out there and get it done and get wins."

Davis, 37, led the Saints in tackles each of the past eight seasons. A third-round pick of the Jets in 2012, Double D is back has returned for a third stint.