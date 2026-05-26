The Wright Deal for the Jets

Nobody could have predicted the breakout. In 33 games with the Cowboys (2021-23) and the Vikings (2024), CB Nahshon Wright had recorded 1 INT in 33 games over four seasons. Then last season with the Bears, Wright totaled 5 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries as his 8 takeaways led the NFL.

In free agency, Wright (6-4, 199) signed a 1-year deal with the Jets that reportedly included $3.5 million guaranteed. In a recent ESPN.com article, Bill Barnwell called the Wright signing the Jets top move of the offseason so far.

"Sometimes, players just need an opportunity," Barnwell said. "Wright had bounced around with the Cowboys and Vikings and ended up getting a shot to start with the Bears only because of injuries to the players ahead of him. Given the chance, Wright delivered, picking off five passes and earning a Pro Bowl nod."

After spending most of the 2024 season on the Vikings' practice squad, Wright appeared in 17 regular-season games with the Bears and made a career-high 16 starts. In addition to tying for the lead league for INTs among cornerbacks, Wright had 11 PDs, 2 FF and 80 tackles (56 solo). He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November after registering 5 takeaways in 5 games.

"I think just the hard work that I put in, and then the tremendous coaching staff that they have over there in Chicago also helped me become the player I was and I am," Wright said.