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The Wright Deal for the Jets

Veteran Cornerback Led NFL in Takeaways Last Season

May 26, 2026 at 01:40 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

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Nobody could have predicted the breakout. In 33 games with the Cowboys (2021-23) and the Vikings (2024), CB Nahshon Wright had recorded 1 INT in 33 games over four seasons. Then last season with the Bears, Wright totaled 5 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries as his 8 takeaways led the NFL.

In free agency, Wright (6-4, 199) signed a 1-year deal with the Jets that reportedly included $3.5 million guaranteed. In a recent ESPN.com article, Bill Barnwell called the Wright signing the Jets top move of the offseason so far.

"Sometimes, players just need an opportunity," Barnwell said. "Wright had bounced around with the Cowboys and Vikings and ended up getting a shot to start with the Bears only because of injuries to the players ahead of him. Given the chance, Wright delivered, picking off five passes and earning a Pro Bowl nod."

After spending most of the 2024 season on the Vikings' practice squad, Wright appeared in 17 regular-season games with the Bears and made a career-high 16 starts. In addition to tying for the lead league for INTs among cornerbacks, Wright had 11 PDs, 2 FF and 80 tackles (56 solo). He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November after registering 5 takeaways in 5 games.

"I think just the hard work that I put in, and then the tremendous coaching staff that they have over there in Chicago also helped me become the player I was and I am," Wright said.

Wright will compete at CB with the likes of Brandon Stephens and Azareye'h Thomas on the outside. The Jets also drafted Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds in the second round and the rookie has the ability to play nickel and outside while Jarvis Brownlee Jr., acquired from the Titans last September, also has some position flex although he played primarily the nickel in seven games last season while making 36 tackles.

"We brought in Nahshon, you know, a guy that led the league in picks," Glenn said. "I mean that was obviously something that we had to get better at and the only way you can get better at things like that is go get guys that can do it, you know. So, those guys have done it at a high level, so I look forward to them doing it again."

Glenn, a three-time Pro Bowler, was an anomaly at outside cornerback. Although a star at 5-9, 185 pounds, Glenn has an affinity for tall, long corners who can excel in press coverage.

"He knows what he wants, and I think when you have a coach that knows what he wants, you're in for a good one," Wright said of Glenn. "He was a successful cornerback in his own playing career. I think it's good when you have someone who can relate to you and knows what it looks like, and he played it at a high level as well."

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See all of the best photos from Phase 2 of voluntary offseason workouts.

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A third-round pick (No. 99) of the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wright, an Oregon State product, played in 269 defensive snaps in 32 games with Dallas from 2021-23. He was primarily a special teams contributor, appearing in 611 snaps for the 'Boys and then was traded to the Vikings in August of 2025. He spent the season on the practice squad and was elevated for one game before being waived on April 7, 2025. The Bears quickly signed him to a one-year contract and Wright literally took the ball and ran with it.

"He's extremely ball conscious, and he's looking for the opportunities that present themselves to take the ball away," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said of Wright last season. "He's had a great year. He's made a lot of big plays for us."

After a big-time breakout with the Bears, Wright will get a chance to help a revamped defense that also added veteran safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton in March. The Jets need more production out of the back end and it will be interesting if Wright has another step after his meteoric rise in the Windy City.

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