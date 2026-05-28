Jets Begin Construction on New Weight Room and Player Performance Center

Less than a year after unveiling a new state-of-the-art locker room, the Jets are beginning their second phase of a facility transformation that will be highlighted by a new weight room and Player Performance Center.

The Player Performance Center is designed as a fully integrated ecosystem to support every aspect of player performance, health and recovery. The space will be expanded by 250%, creating a two-story facility that dramatically increases both capacity and functionality.

"Mr. Johnson has always been unequivocal about his commitment to providing players everything they need to succeed on and off the field," said Erik Korem, the team's director of player performance. "This new performance facility will provide an environment that will allow each player to reach their performance potential"

During construction, the Jets will work in a temporary training space, which offers a footprint over 70% larger than the current area. The interim facility will combine existing equipment with new technologies, allowing the current team to take advantage of the upgrades.

"The players will immediately reap the benefits of an improved space," Korem said. "Darren Mougey, Aaron Glenn and Mr. Johnson have continued to emphasize that our long-term vision must not get in the way of any short-term goal."

The Jets targeted four pillars with the new performance center -- optimizing player performance, recovery, maximizing efficiency and daily flow, and integrating cutting-edge technology. Dedicated training zones will foster holistic development in strength, power, speed and mobility, while embedded recovery spaces and advanced equipment will support injury prevention and return-to-play advancements.

Nutrition facilities will be expanded to enable individualized fueling strategies, and ongoing collaboration with leading sports scientists will ensure the Jets' approach remains rooted in data-driven performance optimization and long-term player development.