Jets QB Geno Smith: 'I Really Cherish This Opportunity'

Quarterback Geno Smith is back with the Jets, older, wiser and "very grateful." That's what he told reporters at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday during Phase 3 of the Jets' offseason program.

With 12 years in the NFL under his belt, including his first 4 seasons with the Green & White, Smith, 35, said he relishes the opportunity to help HC Aaron Glenn transform a team that hasn't tasted long-term success since Smith's first go-round here.

"I mean, that'd be like a story in a movie, right?" Smith said. "I mean, it's kind of like one of those superhero movies. But you know, my life is based on reality, and we got to focus on getting better every single day. God has blessed me to play in the league this long and to have an opportunity to come back here. I'm very, very grateful for that, because they don't come too often, these opportunities, you have to cherish them. And that's the way I look at it ... I really cherish this opportunity, I really look forward to again just going to practice tomorrow and trying to get better, and that's the way I'm going to treat this entire year, and the rest of my career."

Smith was the Jets' second-round draft pick in 2013 and had a couple of productive seasons before a pair spent as a backup. He bounced around the league, playing very little before being reborn with Seattle. Over the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Seahawks, he passed for 7,906 yards and 50 touchdowns. Last season, with Las Vegas when he threw an NFL-high 17 interceptions, came while he was playing behind a shaky offensive line (he was sacked 55 times, tied for the most in the league) as the Raiders finished with a 3-14 record, identical to the Jets' mark under Glenn, a first-year coach.