Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and Amanda Vogt will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.
Today's question: What Advantage Should the Jets Have Against the Bears?
EA: Despite missing two of their top three receivers in Adonai Mitchell (finger) and Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, injured reserve), QB Geno Smith has a couple of dynamic playmakers in the pass game. Against the Lions, Garrett Wilson and rookie Kenyon Sadiq became just the third WR-TE duo in franchise history to have 100-plus yards receiving and 1 TD in the same game. And while TE Mason Taylor (thumb) will be out a second consecutive game, the Jets continue to be productive passing with multiple tight end sets. According to Next Gen Stats, the Jets are averaging 9.1 yards per attempt with multiple TEs as opposed to 7.1 yards when they have one or zero TEs. Take it a step further, opposing QBs have completed 11 of 15 passes for 186 yards with a TD against the Chicago defense from multiple tight end sets, averaging 12.4 yards an attempt (second-highest in the NFL). The Bears have a pair of rookies in the secondary who have flashed early in S Dillon Thieneman, a first-round pick, and CB Malik Muhammad, a fourth-round pick. It will be interesting to see how much Sadiq and Thieneman are matched up against each other because the two Oregon products likely battled a bunch on the practice field last season. The Bears have 6 takeaways through three games, but the Jets only turnover came late against the Lions when a miscommunication sprung S Chuck Clark loose for a strip-sack of Smith. The Bears have played much better defense the past two weeks, but this Jets' pass game (albeit without multiple weapons including RB Breece Hall) should be able to make some noise.
RL: It's not fashionable to say in these fantasy times, but I'll be watching the Jets' rushing offense vs. Chicago's run defense. The Jets will be without Breece Hall, but I think they have two capable backs ready to erupt with big games in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. The duo can give the Jets' 30th-ranked NFL offense in yards/carry (3.26) a jolt against the Bears' 31st-ranked run defense (5.09). Something's got to give here, and I think the Jets will come out on top, which will help Geno Smith and the pass game, regardless of who's available and who must sit another game due to injury. A reborn running game, Smith's accuracy and some renewed health at WR and TE could be the winning combination at Soldier Field.
AV: With Caleb Williams not expected to play, although HC Ben Johnson has shied away from announcing a starter, it'll be either backup Tyson Bagent or third-stringer Case Keenum under center. So, I think the Jets should have an edge at quarterback with Geno Smith. Last week, he completed 83.8% of his passes against Detroit, and he leads the league with a 75.5% completion percentage through the first three weeks of the season. His decision making has been sound, fitting passes in tight windows and spreading the ball to multiple WR and TE targets. Additionally, Smith is one of four QBs with a minimum of 50 passing attempts who haven't thrown an interception. His leadership has been an important aspect of the Jets' offense, and his communication with Frank Reich, who calls games from up in the booth, has been efficient. "He's in complete control, he knows what he wants," said Reich who communicates with him through QB coach Bill Musgrave or passing game coordinator Seth Ryan. "Most of the time he's giving me a thumbs up, or he might say, 'Hey I love those first two [plays], let's hold that third one." The consistency of Smith being in command for the Jets should give the Green & White an advantage against the Bears, who've had to make QB changes since Williams sustained a hamstring injury in Week 2.
JB: After yielding 37 points to Carolina in their season-opener, the Bears' defense has given up 16 total points over their past two games, a win and a loss. While Chicago's defense seems to have tightened up, the unit remains in the middle of the pack in the league -- 15th in total defense (giving up 324 yards a game, 12th in passing defense (207) and 22nd in rush defense (117). The 53 points allowed can be explained away by the 37 points in the opener. Yet there's opportunity for the Jets' offense on Sunday at Soldier Field. Through 3 games, QB Geno Smith sports a gaudy 75.5% completion rate (77 of 102) without an interception. He has completed passes to 11 receivers. WR Garrett Wilson (21 receptions, 243 yards, 11.5 per catch) has been on fire and TE Kenyon Sadiq will test the Bears' secondary. And while the Jets will be without RB Breece Hall (quad injury) the offensive line, which has experienced some struggles the past two games and will be without LG Dylan Parham, will be motivated to get the rush game rolling for Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.