What Advantage Should the Jets Have Against the Bears?

EA: Despite missing two of their top three receivers in Adonai Mitchell (finger) and Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, injured reserve), QB Geno Smith has a couple of dynamic playmakers in the pass game. Against the Lions, Garrett Wilson and rookie Kenyon Sadiq became just the third WR-TE duo in franchise history to have 100-plus yards receiving and 1 TD in the same game. And while TE Mason Taylor (thumb) will be out a second consecutive game, the Jets continue to be productive passing with multiple tight end sets. According to Next Gen Stats, the Jets are averaging 9.1 yards per attempt with multiple TEs as opposed to 7.1 yards when they have one or zero TEs. Take it a step further, opposing QBs have completed 11 of 15 passes for 186 yards with a TD against the Chicago defense from multiple tight end sets, averaging 12.4 yards an attempt (second-highest in the NFL). The Bears have a pair of rookies in the secondary who have flashed early in S Dillon Thieneman, a first-round pick, and CB Malik Muhammad, a fourth-round pick. It will be interesting to see how much Sadiq and Thieneman are matched up against each other because the two Oregon products likely battled a bunch on the practice field last season. The Bears have 6 takeaways through three games, but the Jets only turnover came late against the Lions when a miscommunication sprung S Chuck Clark loose for a strip-sack of Smith. The Bears have played much better defense the past two weeks, but this Jets' pass game (albeit without multiple weapons including RB Breece Hall) should be able to make some noise.