Jets RG Joe Tippmann Wants Midwestern Success at Soldier Field for All His Family & Friends

"We just need to lock back in, put two guys on a block, kind of lean on 'em, and run the ball again."

The Jets, however, have struggled with the run, which is averaging 92.3 yards/game (26th in the NFL) and 3.26 yards/carry (30th). And Breece Hall, the Jets' tailback starter, sustained a quadriceps injury late against the Lions, didn't practice Wednesday, and is listed by HC Aaron Glenn as "week-to-week."

But if the Green & White must go without Hall, Tippmann feels good about the tandem of Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.

"We have a lot of confidence in those guys," he said. He's seen Allen, a former teammate at UW, "run close-up for four, five years now, just the way he's able to do it. And as a complement to that, the way Isaiah runs, we were able to see that late last season, the physicality that he runs with. It's not the same style as Braelon, but just the physicality and speed he runs with is impressive."

Allen has pounded his way to a career average of 3.7 yards/carry but has always displayed the ability to break free, whether with a cut or off of contact, for bigger gains. He has 5 career touchdowns, most recently against the Packers. Davis has been limited to special teams reps so far but when given the chance has popped with a career 5.6 yards/carry.

If Hall is available, the Jets would be thrilled. If not, Allen and Davis will carry the load and help QB Geno Smith and the passing game. However, the RB picture shakes out, Tippmann sees a good game plan ahead in Chicago for his linemates, the offense, the Jets as a team and Jets Nation as his extended family.