 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets RG Joe Tippmann Wants Midwestern Success at Soldier Field for All His Family & Friends

RG Says Whoever Lines Up in Backfield, 'Run the Ball' Is a Key to Success vs. Bears for Green & White

Oct 01, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Tippmann 1

The Jets are already two-thirds of the way through their early NFC North bloc, with the third of the three foes from that division on the schedule coming up Sunday when they travel to Chicago. This midwestern swing has been winless so far -- close losses against Green Bay and at Detroit -- and Joe Tippmann, as all Jets, is not happy with the start.

But Tippmann can take some solace in the fact that he's in his hometown element in these games.

"Colts. I grew up a Colts fan," the Jets right guard said after Wednesday's practice about growing up in the Fort Wayne, IN, area. "But there's plenty of Bears fans there, and actually a lot of Lions fans, too."

That makes the last game at Ford Field and Sunday's trip to the Windy City almost a Fortnight Fanfest for the Tippmann family. Soldier Field, he said, "has a rich history, it's kind of a cool place to play ─ in college I got a chance to play Notre Dame there [in 2021]. And being from the Midwest, I'm able to have a lot of fans come to the game.

"That's a cool experience, but it was the same at Detroit. I had a lot of family and friends come to that one, too."

But Tippmann, who also no doubt has a few Packers fans as well from his Wisconsin days, knows Sunday is more than a family reunion. It's a business trip for the Jets, and among the business tasks that must be taken care of are getting their running game back on track and getting back to .500 at 2-2.

"Run the ball. Be able to establish the run game early. That opens up things," he said, suggesting that the Bears' front, similar to the Lions, can thwart an opponent's ground game. Chicago's yardage rankings are middle-of-the-NFL-pack, but their interception and sack rates are both in the league's top 10. They like to move their defensive pieces around to mess with foes' plans to set combination blocks at the point of attack.

"We just need to lock back in, put two guys on a block, kind of lean on 'em, and run the ball again."

The Jets, however, have struggled with the run, which is averaging 92.3 yards/game (26th in the NFL) and 3.26 yards/carry (30th). And Breece Hall, the Jets' tailback starter, sustained a quadriceps injury late against the Lions, didn't practice Wednesday, and is listed by HC Aaron Glenn as "week-to-week."

But if the Green & White must go without Hall, Tippmann feels good about the tandem of Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.

"We have a lot of confidence in those guys," he said. He's seen Allen, a former teammate at UW, "run close-up for four, five years now, just the way he's able to do it. And as a complement to that, the way Isaiah runs, we were able to see that late last season, the physicality that he runs with. It's not the same style as Braelon, but just the physicality and speed he runs with is impressive."

Allen has pounded his way to a career average of 3.7 yards/carry but has always displayed the ability to break free, whether with a cut or off of contact, for bigger gains. He has 5 career touchdowns, most recently against the Packers. Davis has been limited to special teams reps so far but when given the chance has popped with a career 5.6 yards/carry.

If Hall is available, the Jets would be thrilled. If not, Allen and Davis will carry the load and help QB Geno Smith and the passing game. However, the RB picture shakes out, Tippmann sees a good game plan ahead in Chicago for his linemates, the offense, the Jets as a team and Jets Nation as his extended family.

"We hold ourselves to a high standard," he said. "We know we need to be better each week, keep growing, keep trying to move it along as an O-line, get better in the run game. That's something that the team can rely on, and we take a lot of pride in that."

Throwback Gallery | Jets-Bears Through the Years

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears games throughout history.

E_SS3_9537
1 / 38
Edwards up catch
2 / 38
AP101226031330
3 / 38
Nam Y. Huh/AP2010
No Title
4 / 38
rhodeschi7
5 / 38
Al Pereira
Coleman edge (3)
6 / 38
cotcherychi1
7 / 38
Al Pereira
E_SS3_0016
8 / 38
Sanchez cool horiz (1)
9 / 38
E_SS3_0809
10 / 38
No Title
11 / 38
rhodeschi1
12 / 38
Al Pereira
No Title
13 / 38
No Title
14 / 38
No Title
15 / 38
IMG_4245
16 / 38
Jose Rey/Jose Rey / New York Jets
No Title
17 / 38
E_SS3_9694
18 / 38
IMG_4521
19 / 38
Jose Rey/Jose Rey / New York Jets
AP780075714834_93
20 / 38
Evan Pinkus
AP19340136872_6
21 / 38
Bill Kostroun
E_MK2_0645
22 / 38
Dan Szpakowski/New York Jets
AP283020193762_7
23 / 38
Paul Spinelli
BechtAActionIV
24 / 38
MartinCActionXXX
25 / 38
DarlingJActionVII
26 / 38
robertstonchi1
27 / 38
rhodeschi3
28 / 38
Al Pereira
houstonchi2
29 / 38
Al Pereira
clementchi2
30 / 38
Cotchery full rumble
31 / 38
Tomlinson curl (1)
32 / 38
Harris big look
33 / 38
Greene first TD (6)
34 / 38
Greene horiz (8)
35 / 38
Edwards toss out of fumble
36 / 38
Cotchery mid
37 / 38
E_MK2_0741
38 / 38
Dan Szpakowski/New York Jets
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Bears - Thursday

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Groin) Upgraded to a Full Participant

news

Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq Voted Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week

TE Against the Lions Posted 7 Receptions, 105 Yards, 1 TD

news

Jets Sign OL Kohl Levao to Active Roster; Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

CB Jordan Clark and K Blake Grupe Return; S John Saunders Jr. Released from P-Squad

news

Garrett Wilson Looks to Build on His Week 3 Performance: 'I Felt Like My Normal Self'

No. 5 Currently Ranks 5th in the NFL in Receptions (21) and 10th in Receiving Yards (243)

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Bears - Wednesday

Minkah Fitzpatrick (Groin) a Limited Participant to Start Week

news

Back on the Road: Jets Travel to the Windy City as Aaron Glenn Encounters Ben Johnson's Bears

Jets Head Coach: 'Our Guys Will Be Ready'

news

Stock Report | Jets Offense Developing its Counterpunch

Bears HC Ben Johnson Carrying Momentum into Week 4 Clash with Green & White

news

Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis May Enter the Spotlight After Breece Hall Injury

Jets HC Aaron Glenn: 'They'll Go Out There and Make Plays for Us'

news

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Has a 'Really Good Chance' to Play vs. Bears

Head Coach Aaron Glenn Discusses Jets' Injuries Ahead of Week 4 Game vs. Bears

news

Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets at Bears

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Road Game at Chicago

news

Jets Sign K Jason Sanders to Active Roster, Add Two OL to Practice Squad

Green & White Waive Blake Grupe and CB Jordan Clark; Add Nick Dawkins and Jimmy Morrissey to Practice Squad

Advertising