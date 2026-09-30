Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis May Enter the Spotlight After Breece Hall Injury

Since his 10 carries for 40 yards against the Titans in Week 1 (when he also had a 23-yard run to the end zone nullified by penalty), Allen, 22, has had an additional 9 carries in the past two games -- 5 vs. Green Bay, 4 vs. the Lions. As a rookie in 2004, the burly and powerful Allen (6-1, 235) carried 92 times for 334 yards and 2 TDs. His sophomore season was cut short by a knee injury in Week 4 that ended his season.

"Braelon, you know, I've been able to see him run close up for probably what four five years now," said Tippmann, who like Allen played in college at Wisconsin. "Just the way he's able to do it and then complements the way Isaiah runs."

The versatile Davis, 24, like Allen in his third season with the Green & White, had a strong 2025 season, though he's yet to log a carry so far in 2026. Last year, he had 43 carries for 236 yards (5.5 per). Career-wise, Davis (6-1, 220) has 73 attempts, 410 yards (5.6 per), 2 TDs while adding 30 receptions for 261 yards.

"When you have two good running backs like we have, and then you got the other skill players that we have, man, it's only one ball," Glenn said, addressing Davis' lack of carries. "But he's going to get his shot.

"He's been a huge part of what we do in special teams too - a huge part. He's going to continue to do that because that'd be a huge loss not to have it in that aspect. And he wants to make sure that he continues to play special teams. So, he'll just have a larger role when it comes to the offense."

In his three seasons, Davis has played a key role on special teams, having taken well over 500 snaps, 50 already this season.

The Jets will need Allen, Davis and others to produce while playing complementary football against the Bears to take some of the pressure off the back of QB Geno Smith.