Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Has a 'Really Good Chance' to Play vs. Bears

The Jets are dealing with several injuries, but the return of a significant defensive piece could be imminent. Jets HC Aaron Glenn told reporters safety Minkah Fitzpatrick would be limited at practice Wednesday and is likely to return to the lineup Sunday vs. the Bears.

"There's a really good chance he'll be out there playing this weekend," Glenn said.

Fitzpatrick started in Week 1 but went down with a groin injury 6 plays into the Jets' 23-10 season-opening win over the Titans in Tennessee. Andre Cisco, who replaced Fitzpatrick in Nashville, and Dane Belton have been the Jets' safety pair for every play since Fitzpatrick was hobbled during a Cam Ward scramble.

Through three games, the Jets rank No. 2 in total defense (258.3 yds/g), No. 7 against the run (87.3 yds/g) and No. 3 against the pass (171 yds/g). A Fitzpatrick addition would be huge for a unit that will face Chicago's No. 3 ranked offense (408 yds/g). The Bears have the league's top-ranked rushing attack.