Back on the Road: Jets Travel to the Windy City as Aaron Glenn Encounters Ben Johnson's Bears

The Jets remain on the road for Week 4 with an upcoming battle slated in Chicago against the Bears. It's the third NFC North opponent the Jets will face in a row – and the familiarity for HC Aaron Glenn continues.

In Detroit from 2021-24, Glenn worked opposite Ben Johnson, who was the Lions' offensive coordinator for three seasons (2022-24) during which the Lions won 36 games including back-to-back NFC North titles. Glenn and Johnson both accepted head coaching jobs in the same cycle and are in Year 2 with their respective teams.

"We were so competitive in move the ball situations on how we wanted to beat each other, but it made both of us better, I will say that," Glenn said about going up against Johnson during Lions practices. "He's a damn good coach."

To get an idea of just how competitive those sessions were, Glenn said to go back and watch "Hard Knocks" from training camp in 2022.