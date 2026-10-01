Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq Voted Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week

TE Kenyon Sadiq was voted the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for his Week 3 performance against the Lions.

Sadiq became the first rookie tight end, and fourth rookie pass catcher in Jets history to record 7 receptions, 105-plus receiving yards and 1 receiving TD in a single game, according to Stats Perform. Sadiq also became the first rookie to have 100+receiving yards in a single game this season while becoming the first Jets rookie tight end to eclipse the century mark since 2008

He scored the Jets' first TD against the Lions, soaring through the air to haul in a 24-yard pass from Geno Smith in the second quarter. As the Green & White fought out of a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Sadiq made a 43-yard surge up the field, gaining 21 yards after the catch.

Sadiq was selected No. 16 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Oregon, and he made history in February, running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end.