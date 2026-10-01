Garrett Wilson Looks to Build on His Week 3 Performance: 'I Felt Like My Normal Self'

With 10 receptions for 107 yards and a TD against the Lions last Sunday, Garrett Wilson had his first 100-plus yard performance since Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season.
"Just one of those games, I don't know," Wilson said Wednesday. "I felt like my normal self."
His 243 receiving yards through Week 3 are a career high and the fifth-year wideout is just 152 yards away from matching his 2025 limited-season mark. Wilson played in seven games last season due to injury. Sunday was Wilson's first time in Ford Field, and this week, he'll play at Soldier Field for the first time as well.
"The reality of it is we all want another chance to go out on the field and make up for the way we've started the season," Wilson said.
At 1-2, the Jets have an opportunity to get back to .500, and Wilson said Wednesday's practice was "a pretty good start to the week."
"You set all the roots now and then it's just about executing," Wilson said. "We had a chance every week to start fast and this year we just have to do it when we get the chance."
The Bears have the NFL's 13th-ranked passing defense that has allowed opponents 207 yards on average and against the Eagles on "Monday Night Football" Chicago didn't concede any second-half points.
In Detroit, the Jets orchestrated a 14-point comeback, which included Wilson's 23-yard TD reception on fourth down, to momentarily tie the game. Over half of Wilson's yards (55) came in the final quarter. But the goal, as Wilson said, is to bring that production earlier in the game.
"We got to find a way to beat whatever look we're getting if they decide they want to stop the pass, stop the run," Wilson said. "We got to be able to counter."
There's a lot that Wilson wants to keep building with QB Geno Smith. Some might have thought the fourth-down TD was a risk, but Wilson doesn't think so and knowing how competitive he is, it makes sense.
"That's the football I grew up loving, one-on-one matchups," Wilson said. "I look at myself as a good player and you take chances to your good players, so I don't know man, I think Geno kind of see's football how I see it and I appreciate that."
Sunday might be Wilson's first time playing in Chicago, but it's not his first time going up against the Bears -- in 2022, Wilson had 95 receiving yards and 2 TDs at MetLife Stadium. It's about consistently putting in the work, to further develop that vision, trust and connection with his quarterback.
"At the end of the day, we play big roles in this team and we want to win games. That's the goal so we play a big role in that and we have to be on the same page," Wilson said. "I'm exciting to keep building."