Garrett Wilson Looks to Build on His Week 3 Performance: 'I Felt Like My Normal Self'

The Bears have the NFL's 13th-ranked passing defense that has allowed opponents 207 yards on average and against the Eagles on "Monday Night Football" Chicago didn't concede any second-half points.

In Detroit, the Jets orchestrated a 14-point comeback, which included Wilson's 23-yard TD reception on fourth down, to momentarily tie the game. Over half of Wilson's yards (55) came in the final quarter. But the goal, as Wilson said, is to bring that production earlier in the game.

"We got to find a way to beat whatever look we're getting if they decide they want to stop the pass, stop the run," Wilson said. "We got to be able to counter."

There's a lot that Wilson wants to keep building with QB Geno Smith. Some might have thought the fourth-down TD was a risk, but Wilson doesn't think so and knowing how competitive he is, it makes sense.

"That's the football I grew up loving, one-on-one matchups," Wilson said. "I look at myself as a good player and you take chances to your good players, so I don't know man, I think Geno kind of see's football how I see it and I appreciate that."

Sunday might be Wilson's first time playing in Chicago, but it's not his first time going up against the Bears -- in 2022, Wilson had 95 receiving yards and 2 TDs at MetLife Stadium. It's about consistently putting in the work, to further develop that vision, trust and connection with his quarterback.