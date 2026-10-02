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How the Jets' Defensive Line Is Preparing for a 'Familiar' Challenge Against Ben Johnson's Bears

DL Coach Karl Dunbar Sees Toughness in Edge Kingsley Enagbare

Oct 02, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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There's a certain toughness that's molded into edge Kingsley Enagbare from his four years as a Green Bay Packer playing in the NFC North that defensive line coach Karl Dunbar immediately recognized.

"When you play outdoors in the North, it makes you tough," Dunbar told newyorkjets.com. "You can't change your style of play in cold weather, you got to up it if anything. So, I think that's the big thing about bringing that maturity to this team, bringing him here."

While there won't be freezing winter conditions in Chicago on Sunday when the Jets travel to face the Bears in Week 4, Soldier Field remains an environment Enagbare knows well.

"You got to be tough to play in that conference or division and playing them the last four years in my career, I kind of have a familiarity with them," Enagbare said. "I feel like it helps a little bit."

Enagbare's faced Bears HC Ben Johnson on multiple accounts going back to his time as the Lions' offensive coordinator. Likewise, HC Aaron Glenn spent four years in Detroit going head-to-head against him during practices, so the Jets have a good idea of what they're facing.

"He's a creative offensive mind," Enagbare said. "So, you know he's going to come up with a few plays here and there that most people haven't seen before, so you just have to be ready and stay true to your keys."

The Lions, who the Jets lost to, 31-24, in Week 3 despite a late comeback effort, still use part of Johnson's scheme, according to Dunbar. However, he anticipates some aspects to be different this week since he's "the architect of it, so he does a little bit more."

Glenn said the defensive line "was not as active" against Detroit and its RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who had 164 all-purpose yards and 3 TDs. Chicago's tailback duo of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai pose a similar threat being strong perimeter rushers.

"We have to set edges and not let him get on the perimeter," Dunbar said. "If we can slow down their run game, they'll give us a chance to get after their passing attack."

Johnson uses a lot of different motions in his scheme to try and catch defenses off guard, but Enagbare is confident in the work the unit has been putting in this week.

"We got one goal in mind," Enagbare said. "Pretty much is to dominate each week. We all have different personalities but that one goal keeps us all connected."

Enagbare and rookie David Bailey pace the unit with two 2 sacks each. Bailey, the No. 2 overall draft pick, continues to mature through the start of the season. Through three games, he has generated 14 pressures and a 21.2% pressure rate, which is the sixth highest among edge rushers (min. 50 pass rushes), according to Next Gen Stats.

"He's understanding how to use his hands and how to position himself within the defense," Dunbar said. "He's a great athlete so that has a lot to do with it but I think the progression of him is just starting to understand how we do things and why we do them."

Practice Gallery | Jets Building Towards Road Matchup with Chicago Bears

The Jets hit the practice field Thursday ahead of their Week 4 game against the Bears at Soldier Field.

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The communication between Bailey and Enagbare has gone well, and Dunbar said, "they're growing together with Will McDonald IV and Joseph Ossai," who returned to the field after rehabbing a foot injury he sustained in the last preseason game.

"The most adjustment he had to make was his body soreness ' 'cause he hadn't been hit in a while, and, you know, this is a physical game," Dunbar said. "I think everything else is going to fall into play."

The Jets have the NFL's No. 2 ranked defense, allowing the second-fewest yards in the league (258.3) and rank in the top 10 against the run. Overall, Dunbar wants to see his unit consistently improve heading into Chicago.

"I told them Monday when we came in here, we have to get better individually before we can get better collectively," Dunbar said. "You have to work on your skill set and everybody brings something different to the table. I think that's the most important things, of course, getting those guys to play with it, get better and make more plays and looking for that performance this Sunday to be different."

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