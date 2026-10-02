How the Jets' Defensive Line Is Preparing for a 'Familiar' Challenge Against Ben Johnson's Bears

There's a certain toughness that's molded into edge Kingsley Enagbare from his four years as a Green Bay Packer playing in the NFC North that defensive line coach Karl Dunbar immediately recognized.

"When you play outdoors in the North, it makes you tough," Dunbar told newyorkjets.com. "You can't change your style of play in cold weather, you got to up it if anything. So, I think that's the big thing about bringing that maturity to this team, bringing him here."

While there won't be freezing winter conditions in Chicago on Sunday when the Jets travel to face the Bears in Week 4, Soldier Field remains an environment Enagbare knows well.

"You got to be tough to play in that conference or division and playing them the last four years in my career, I kind of have a familiarity with them," Enagbare said. "I feel like it helps a little bit."

Enagbare's faced Bears HC Ben Johnson on multiple accounts going back to his time as the Lions' offensive coordinator. Likewise, HC Aaron Glenn spent four years in Detroit going head-to-head against him during practices, so the Jets have a good idea of what they're facing.

"He's a creative offensive mind," Enagbare said. "So, you know he's going to come up with a few plays here and there that most people haven't seen before, so you just have to be ready and stay true to your keys."