A Year After Injury, RB Braelon Allen Has Come a Long Way

Allen, 22, stayed around the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for much of the offseason, rehabbing his knee and bulking up an already imposing frame. He is 6-1, but his upper body is impressive and chiseled on a 235-pound frame.

In the season-opening victory at Tennessee in Week 1, Allen had 10 carries for 40 yards and also had an apparent TD run from 23 yards nullified by penalty. Since then, in games against the Packers and the Lions, Allen carried the ball an additional 9 times. After being selected by the Jets in Round 4 (No. 134 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Wisconsin native (Fond du Lac), who also stayed "home" to play for the Badgers, had 92 carries for 334 yards and 2 TDs.

In three collegiate seasons, he rolled up 3,494 yards (5.9 per over 597 carries), but as he got closer to the draft, Allen began to hear talk that he was a battering ram in the run game who preferred not to be battered in pass protection.

"'I'm prideful and I would say pass protection wasn't one of my weaknesses," Allen said. "But I think some people did have that on me as one of my weaknesses, and it was all about just growth.

"And when I got to the league, it's like just go put your face on his and don't get run over, basically. And that's kind of the mentality I've had. I just want to hit."

Heading into the season with new OC Frank Reich pushing for a vigorous rush attack behind an elite offensive line, Hall, Allen and Isaiah Davis were out on the practice field playfully trying to one-up each other through OTAs, minicamp and training camp.