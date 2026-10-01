Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick a Full Participant in Practice Thursday, Eyes Return to Game Action

Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick, acquired by the Jets in a trade in March, didn't waste any time preparing for his 10th season in the league — his deep dive into the Tennessee Titans started almost four months before the game.
"I started watching film on Tennessee probably in June," Fitzpatrick said on Thursday. "You know what I'm saying? So, I felt really, really locked in, really in tune with how the game was going to go and how it was going to flow. And then you know. ..."
And then ... 6 plays into the game Fitzpatrick sustained a groin injury trying to corral a scrambling QB Cam Ward and has not played since, although he is expected to be ready to face the Bears in Chicago on Sunday. He returned to practice earlier this week.
"What happened happened," he said. "I tried my best to finish the game, but you know, as a DB it's kind of tough. So, it was frustrating, but also at the same time you still got to stay locked in. You can't be mad in those circumstances and still keep trying to help your teammates in the best way you can."
Since that emphatic 23-10 season-opening win against the Titans, Dane Belton and Andre Cisco have been paired at safety and played well in Fitzpatrick's absence. The Jets defense is currently ranked No. 2 overall in the NFL, No. 3 against the pass and No. 7 against the run.
On Wednesday, HC Aaron Glenn, speaking about his veteran safety, said: "There's a really good chance he'll be out there playing this weekend."
As the Jets prepare to face the Bears (2-1), playing a third straight game against a team from the NFC North, Chicago HC Ben Johnson has yet to name a starting quarterback. Caleb Williams missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, and in his place 38-year-old veteran Case Keenum, the team's third-string QB, completed 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns as Chicago totaled 375 yards and 24 first downs against the Eagles.
"Whoever is going to be out there, whether it's one of those three guys [Williams, Keenum or their backup Tyler Bagent], they're all extremely talented," Fitzpatrick said. "They all do things very well in their own right. Whoever comes out there on Sunday, the most important thing is our execution and doing our job the right way. And obviously, you're going to call the game a little bit differently and whatnot based on who's out there and their talents. But for the most part, it's about our execution."
GM Darren Mougey's acquisition of Fitzpatrick was one of the first in a whirlwind of roster moves in the offseason. On the same day, March 11, the Jets acquired QB Geno Smith from Las Vegas. Then, the next day, Mougey traded for DT T'Vondre Sweat and signed in free agency LB Demario Davis, DL Joseph Ossai, edge Kingsley Enagbare, DL David Onyemata, Belton and CB Nahshon Wright.
Without Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears' innovative play-calling head coach befuddled the Eagles. Fitzpatrick wants to make sure the same thing doesn't happen to the Green & White at Soldier Field.
"When you watch Chicago's game from Monday, I didn't think they were gashing them with the run, but they were having efficient runs," Fitzpatrick said about Chicago's 128-yard rushing attack. "So, the most important thing is just to make sure that they're not having efficient runs on first and second down, making sure that you know they're second and long, so that their passing game is a little bit more simplified on those downs."
The Jets hit the practice field Thursday ahead of their Week 4 game against the Bears at Soldier Field.