Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick a Full Participant in Practice Thursday, Eyes Return to Game Action

As the Jets prepare to face the Bears (2-1), playing a third straight game against a team from the NFC North, Chicago HC Ben Johnson has yet to name a starting quarterback. Caleb Williams missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, and in his place 38-year-old veteran Case Keenum, the team's third-string QB, completed 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns as Chicago totaled 375 yards and 24 first downs against the Eagles.

"Whoever is going to be out there, whether it's one of those three guys [Williams, Keenum or their backup Tyler Bagent], they're all extremely talented," Fitzpatrick said. "They all do things very well in their own right. Whoever comes out there on Sunday, the most important thing is our execution and doing our job the right way. And obviously, you're going to call the game a little bit differently and whatnot based on who's out there and their talents. But for the most part, it's about our execution."

GM Darren Mougey's acquisition of Fitzpatrick was one of the first in a whirlwind of roster moves in the offseason. On the same day, March 11, the Jets acquired QB Geno Smith from Las Vegas. Then, the next day, Mougey traded for DT T'Vondre Sweat and signed in free agency LB Demario Davis, DL Joseph Ossai, edge Kingsley Enagbare, DL David Onyemata, Belton and CB Nahshon Wright.

Without Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears' innovative play-calling head coach befuddled the Eagles. Fitzpatrick wants to make sure the same thing doesn't happen to the Green & White at Soldier Field.