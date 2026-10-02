Jets Notebook | Demario Davis Breaks Down Bears' Rushing Tandem of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai

Jets LB Demario Davis is familiar with the "one-two punch" the Chicago Bears have at running back with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

"I had a chance to go against them last year, I mean the whole game you have to be ready," said Davis, who was on a Saints team in 2025 that lost to the Bears, 24-16, in Week 7 when Swift and Monangai combined for 205 yards and 2 TDs.

Davis said the Bears' offensive line plays very "connected," which allows has led to a successful rushing attack. Chicago's offense leads the NFL with an average of 184.3 rushing yards per game through the first three weeks of the season.

"When you're looking at one running back, that kind of has a dead leg and can get out in space and take you up the field, and one is a one-cut runner that can get downhill and run right through your face, that's a challenge," Davis said. "They also have a really good play-action game and boot game off of it, which can kind of can slow up your steps."

According to Next Gen Stats, Swift has generated a 7.4% and Monangai a 13.3% explosive run rate this season. On Sunday, they'll face the Jets, who are the NFL's No. 7-ranked rushing defense. However, Swift's availability could be in question for Sunday after he was listed on the Bears' injury report with a knee injury and did not practice on Thursday.

Last week, Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs had 164 all-purpose yards, and 3 TDs and Davis said the defense's performance "wasn't like us."