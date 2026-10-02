Jets Notebook | Demario Davis Breaks Down Bears' Rushing Tandem of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai

Jets LB Demario Davis is familiar with the "one-two punch" the Chicago Bears have at running back with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.
"I had a chance to go against them last year, I mean the whole game you have to be ready," said Davis, who was on a Saints team in 2025 that lost to the Bears, 24-16, in Week 7 when Swift and Monangai combined for 205 yards and 2 TDs.
Davis said the Bears' offensive line plays very "connected," which allows has led to a successful rushing attack. Chicago's offense leads the NFL with an average of 184.3 rushing yards per game through the first three weeks of the season.
"When you're looking at one running back, that kind of has a dead leg and can get out in space and take you up the field, and one is a one-cut runner that can get downhill and run right through your face, that's a challenge," Davis said. "They also have a really good play-action game and boot game off of it, which can kind of can slow up your steps."
According to Next Gen Stats, Swift has generated a 7.4% and Monangai a 13.3% explosive run rate this season. On Sunday, they'll face the Jets, who are the NFL's No. 7-ranked rushing defense. However, Swift's availability could be in question for Sunday after he was listed on the Bears' injury report with a knee injury and did not practice on Thursday.
Last week, Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs had 164 all-purpose yards, and 3 TDs and Davis said the defense's performance "wasn't like us."
"We have a standard and how we want to play, how we want to attack, and any time it's not up to our standard, we're going to come right back to the drawing board and go back to work," Davis said. "Just another tall challenge for us, but we like our guys. I like the way we respond when we have adversity."
Scouting the Bears
Bears HC Ben Johnson has not named a starting quarterback yet, so the Jets have been preparing for all three of Chicago's options.
"Don't know which one is going to be playing, but our guys will be ready for that," HC Aaron Glenn said on Friday. "Somebody's got to throw it, somebody's got to hand it off."
Chicago's starter, Caleb Williams, has not practiced this week and missed Week 3 after sustaining a hamstring injury against the Vikings in Week 2. On "Monday Night Football," the Bears looked to third string Case Keenum since their backup, Tyler Bagent, was in concussion protocol and wasn't cleared until late in the week.
"There's a good amount of studying that goes in and as much as you can try to put guys in a box, you try to obviously," Glenn said about how he goes about preparing for Chicago's different looks.
Glenn noted Bagent and Keenum's ability to get the ball out quickly, and Williams poses a challenge with "off-scripted plays."
"Bagent has some of the capabilities to be able to move around and make some plays. I don't think it's to the caliber of Caleb but still pretty good," Glenn said.
He called Keenum a "cerebral quarterback," mentioning his performance against the Eagles where he was 24-of-34 passing for 247 yards and 2 TDs.
"[He's] been around a long time, can deliver the ball, so we'll be prepared for all that and that's how this game is," Glenn said. "We don't know who's going to be quarterback, but we've got to be prepared to play football."
The Jets hit the practice field for the final time Friday ahead of their Week 4 game against the Bears at Soldier Field.
Who's Out?
HC Aaron Glenn announced on Friday that TE Mason Taylor (thumb), WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) and LB Kiko Mauigoa (quad) will miss another game and won't play against the Bears on Sunday. Additionally, RB Breece Hall (quad) and LG Dylan Parham (knee), who sustained injuries against the Lions, are also out.
Edge Kingsley Enagbare and S Minkah Fitzpatrick are among the players Glenn said will be "limited" during Friday's practice, but he is "encouraged about all those guys, so we'll see exactly how that goes."
TEs Jeremy Ruckert and Kenyon Sadiq have also been limited participants this week. However, RB Kene Nwangwu has been a full participant and could see game action on Sunday for the first time this season.
The Call Up
Earlier this week, K Jason Sanders was signed to the 53-man active roster. He was elevated from the practice squad for the first three games and connected on 5-of-6 field-goal attempts.
"I'm pretty thankful to the Jets for giving me the opportunity still," Sanders said. "You can't really control what happens, you know, you can control how you show up and how you go about your day -to -day."
He was successful on three field-goal tries from 52, 51 and 33 yards in Tennessee and had one make from 32 yards against Green Bay. Last week in Detroit, he nailed a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter.
"From Day 1 in terms of when we first acquired him in the offseason, that was a guy we were really, really confident in, had high expectations for," special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said on Thursday. "Him being able to show resiliency and bounce back [in the preseason], and he's been off to a good start so far, so we have the utmost confidence in him right now."
Sanders missed the 2025 season due to injury and has regained confidence throughout the offseason.
"Around Week 12 [last season], my body was probably ready to come back but it took another three weeks to be able to tell my body it was OK to come back. It was a little mental battle for three weeks, like am I actually healed?" Sanders said. "Once you got over that then you saw the milestones being hit with kicks being hit during practice."