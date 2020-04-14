NFL Draft Profile: Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

The Scouting Report

Lamb, according to Brugler, doesn't have great acceleration, but does have a good top gear. Lamb's ball skills separate him from the rest of the receivers in this class and that trait makes him Brugler's No. 1 WR and No. 9 overall prospect.

"His focus, his finishing skills, they're both above average," he said. "He makes those difficult catches look easy and when I was getting feedback from different scouts around the league, several of them mentioned how they were very surprised about his football IQ and how high it was. He understands the details of the position and how to create route leverage. Then his competitive nature. He'll make defenders miss with his body strength. He's one of the most eager blockers I've ever scouted. Lamb is an easy player to like."

Lamb didn't see a lot of press coverage in his three seasons with the Sooners. Brugler doesn't believe he'll have a problem with the transition to the NFL because of his height, weight and play strength. Lamb, however, needs to work on his releases off the line of scrimmage at the pro level.

"He needs to be a little more subtle with his downfield physicality," Brugler said. "There are times where he pushes off. He's a very physical receiver. He needs to work on some of those little things that could be called at the next level. Even though they are strengths of his game in terms of his aggressive nature, they could be called as flags in the NFL. There's room for improvement there."

Why Jets Fans Should Care

Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas are scheduled to become free agents in March and Quincy Enunwa's status is in question as he recovers from a neck injury.