Jets WR Garrett Wilson Feels 'Great' ... and He's on a Mission

Bottom line is Wilson seems fine physically to the people who need to know.

"Garrett looks good, he looks really good," head coach Aaron Glenn said after Thursday's OTA practice at 1 Jets Drive. "I mean, he's typical Garrett, so that doesn't surprise me how he's going out there, operating. ... He's getting all of his reps."

Including with the Jets' newly arrived old-school QB, Geno Smith.

"Garrett is a great player," Smith said. "My job is to help bring out the best in him, and vice versa, and that goes for all of my teammates. Really, I just want to continue to build on our chemistry. We're working extremely hard on the field and every single day I can see the progress. That's a good sign, but obviously, we're a long ways away and we got a lot of work to do."

Wilson said of Smith: "Yeah, man, he's awesome to be around. He's a really good communicator, he's able to digest this stuff that we're all learning very well. And he throws a real friendly ball, one that's really easy to catch, you have no problem running right at it. ... I'm looking forward to getting to know him even more."

The work Wilson talked about that might have triggered some fans sounds like it's taking place in Garrett's inner world, the one he spent time immersed in as he rehabbed the knee he injured against Denver in London in Game 6 and aggravated three weeks later at home vs. Cleveland, ending his fourth pro season.

"It was tough, man," he said of that long second half on the sidelines. "It was one of those things where, in hindsight, I say maybe [I] needed it. I hadn't been out for an extended period of time up to that point and it really allowed me to change my point of view and look at things from a different angle.

"Playing football is what I was brought here to do. It hurt me. It's never been brought upon me like that. So it was a little different, but I just needed to change my scope on things, and that's what is at risk every time I take the field. Maybe I was getting a little too comfortable."