Jets Will be Without 3 Offensive Starters vs. Browns

Facing Deshaun Watson

Browns QB Deshaun Watson provides a unique test for the Jets defense because of his ability to use his legs either on the fly or in a scripted play. DC Brian Duker faced Watson once before when he was a Houston Texan, and when watching tape, he noticed similarities to how he's playing now with the Browns.

"He's doing a good job in the drop-back pass game, still has the athleticism, so it gives a dual threat to him right there and he's throwing the ball well," Duker said.

When it comes to passing plays, the Jets will be looking to contain Watson and have a steady pass rush.

"Part of what we've tried to emphasize there is understanding how do we rush off of each other," Duker said. "If one guy is high, how do we counter that, that way we don't have two guys in the right spot."

When evaluating the production of the defensive line, Duker isn't looking at the number of pressures or sacks -- he's focused on who's affecting the quarterback.