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Jets Will be Without 3 Offensive Starters vs. Browns

OC Frank Reich Explains What He Sees From Browns Defense

Oct 09, 2026 at 04:30 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

New York Jets 2026 Practice on September 30, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

On Friday HC Aaron Glenn said that WR Adonai Mitchell (finger), RB Breece Hall (quad), LG Dylan Parham (knee) and LB Kiko Mauigoa (quad) would not play against the Browns on Sunday.

Hall and Parham, who sustained injuries in Week 3 against the Lions, will be missing their second straight game. Mauigoa will miss his third game, as will Mitchell, who sustained an injury in the week of practice leading up to the game against the Lions. Glenn said he did not have a procedure on his finger.

"When it comes to a receiver and you talk about a finger, I mean those things can vary when it comes to difficulty as far as catching the ball and the pain tolerance," Glenn said. "So, actually he's progressing faster than we thought he would. ... I like where's he's at and hopefully we'll see how it goes going into next week."

Edge Kingsley Enagbare (knee) and CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (concussion protocol) were limited participants at practice this week, and Glenn said they would practice on Friday.

The Jets are expecting to have TE Mason Taylor back in the lineup after being a full participant this week. Taylor missed the last two games with a thumb injury. WR Tim Patrick, who started the season on IR, returned to practice this week as well.

"We'll see exactly how that goes and make a decision on that fairly quickly, but he'll be practicing today," Glenn said regarding Patrick's game status. "I like where these guys are trending, some of the guys who were on the injury report, looking forward to seeing those guys play."

The Offense Is 'Locked In'
The Jets have been clear about their mindset heading into Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns at home. It's about going 1-0, not just for the game, but in all the preparation and practice leading up to it.

The time for reflection was at the beginning of the week, and OC Frank Reich and the offense have been "locked in" on the next "good challenge" the Green & White will face.

"There's two corners: they like man coverage, it affords them an opportunity to play a good bit of man coverage, although, they mix it up, they play all the zone variations that you're seeing in the league this year and all the years," Reich said about Cleveland's secondary.  "And then up front, it's a really good front. They're especially good at the movement, twists and game stuff."

WR Garrett Wilson said "the main emphasis" this week has been on generating a fast offensive start. The Jets have scored in the first quarter once this season -- an opening drive TD in Week 1 -- but the Browns have allowed the fourth-most points in the opening period.

"It really comes down to execution," Reich said about the key to starting fast. "For us that's always going to mean a mix. We want to be a balanced team. We want to be able to run the football, run play, pass off that, be able to run short, controlled pass game and balance that with taking shots down the field.

"That's what wins in this league."

Practice Gallery | Jets Gear Up for Week 5 Home Game vs. Browns

See the best photos on the practice field leading up to Sunday's home game against the Browns.

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Facing Deshaun Watson
Browns QB Deshaun Watson provides a unique test for the Jets defense because of his ability to use his legs either on the fly or in a scripted play. DC Brian Duker faced Watson once before when he was a Houston Texan, and when watching tape, he noticed similarities to how he's playing now with the Browns.

"He's doing a good job in the drop-back pass game, still has the athleticism, so it gives a dual threat to him right there and he's throwing the ball well," Duker said.

When it comes to passing plays, the Jets will be looking to contain Watson and have a steady pass rush.

"Part of what we've tried to emphasize there is understanding how do we rush off of each other," Duker said. "If one guy is high, how do we counter that, that way we don't have two guys in the right spot."

When evaluating the production of the defensive line, Duker isn't looking at the number of pressures or sacks -- he's focused on who's affecting the quarterback.

"I look at the number of, once he gets to the top of his drop, OK, does he have somebody affecting his ability to throw? Can he just sit there and have a really clean look and throw the ball where he wants to? Do we get him off his spot, does he have to move at all, are we impacting the throwing angles that he has to use with his arms?" Duker explained. "We talk about affecting throws, not letting him just drop back and act like it's 7-on-7."

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