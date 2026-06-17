Jets RB Breece Hall: 'We're Going to Try to Surprise Everybody This Year'

As New York gets ready for Thursday's ticker-tape parade through the "Canyon of Heroes" celebrating the Knicks' first NBA title in 53 years, Jets running back Breece Hall said he was drinking in the excitement along with millions of fans in the metropolitan area with what he called "positive jealousy."
"I was just talking to some of my boys and I was like, it gives you like positive jealousy, that's what I say," Hall told reporters during the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "It's like, damn, I'm very happy for them. I'm very cool with Mikal [Bridges] and Tyler Kolek, a lot of those guys. ... I can't wait to have that feeling. Definitely positive jealousy, because I want my team to be able to do that as well. So it was definitely very cool to see."
Hall, who recently signed a new long-term deal with the Green & White, is at 25 years old one of the team's young veterans. He's among a group that includes Garrett Wilson and Joe Tippmann, players who general manager Darren Mougey has locked up, contractually speaking, for several years to come.
"Getting that nucleus paid and having that core group of guys that they're investing in that they expect to change the franchise, it means a lot for us," Hall said. "It's crazy, because me and Garrett [they were both selected in the 2022 NFL Draft] were just talking about how we went from being the young guys who just sat and watched everybody, and now we're like some of the longest-tenured Jets right now.
"So it's literally crazy, but it's cool because we still sit in leadership meetings with all the older guys, and we're still the youngest guys in there [Wilson is also 25]. So we're kind of just still absorbing and learning from all the older guys, like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Double D Demario Davis, Harrison Phillips, and learning that what they learned from things that they've seen in the previous places they've been, and trying to implement some of that stuff into how we could make this place better and keep moving forward."
See the Jets players hard at work and former head coach Rex Ryan visiting the Jets during the first practice of mandatory minicamp.
As the Jets' backfield workhorse last season, Hall (5-11, 217) rushed for 1,065 yards and became the first Jets back to eclipse 1,000 yards since 2015. He also hauled in 36 receptions for 350 yards, totaling 1,415 yards from scrimmage and 5 TDs.
With the addition of QB Geno Smith and the return to the field of RB Braelon Allen, Hall said he believes the Jets have the potential to turn heads, now and in the future.
"Everybody has a common goal, we're hungry," he said. "We're going to try to surprise everybody this year."
He added: "With guys like me, Garrett and Geno, our standard is we're expected to be some of the best at our positions and we expect to be some of the best at our positions," Hall said. "As a team, we're spilling that into the team like we want to be one of the best. We want to be good regardless of this being our first year with the quarterback, the team, whatever the case may be."
Though Hall didn't venture across the Hudson River to attend a Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden --"I didn't want to deal with the traffic" -- he did travel to San Antonio and was in attendance last week when the Knicks closed out the San Antonio Spurs in 5 games.
"I was there, it was crazy," Hall said. "Most of the arena were Knicks fans anyway. I had a suite with some of my boys and we were there."