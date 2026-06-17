 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets RB Breece Hall: 'We're Going to Try to Surprise Everybody This Year'

Sees ‘Positive Jealousy’ as Motivation Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

Jun 17, 2026 at 02:20 PM
Author Image
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Breece 2

As New York gets ready for Thursday's ticker-tape parade through the "Canyon of Heroes" celebrating the Knicks' first NBA title in 53 years, Jets running back Breece Hall said he was drinking in the excitement along with millions of fans in the metropolitan area with what he called "positive jealousy."

"I was just talking to some of my boys and I was like, it gives you like positive jealousy, that's what I say," Hall told reporters during the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "It's like, damn, I'm very happy for them. I'm very cool with Mikal [Bridges] and Tyler Kolek, a lot of those guys. ... I can't wait to have that feeling. Definitely positive jealousy, because I want my team to be able to do that as well. So it was definitely very cool to see."

Hall, who recently signed a new long-term deal with the Green & White, is at 25 years old one of the team's young veterans. He's among a group that includes Garrett Wilson and Joe Tippmann, players who general manager Darren Mougey has locked up, contractually speaking, for several years to come.

"Getting that nucleus paid and having that core group of guys that they're investing in that they expect to change the franchise, it means a lot for us," Hall said. "It's crazy, because me and Garrett [they were both selected in the 2022 NFL Draft] were just talking about how we went from being the young guys who just sat and watched everybody, and now we're like some of the longest-tenured Jets right now.

"So it's literally crazy, but it's cool because we still sit in leadership meetings with all the older guys, and we're still the youngest guys in there [Wilson is also 25]. So we're kind of just still absorbing and learning from all the older guys, like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Double D Demario Davis, Harrison Phillips, and learning that what they learned from things that they've seen in the previous places they've been, and trying to implement some of that stuff into how we could make this place better and keep moving forward."

Gallery | First Practice of Jets Mandatory Minicamp

See the Jets players hard at work and former head coach Rex Ryan visiting the Jets during the first practice of mandatory minicamp.

E_AW1_9325 2
1 / 69
E_AW1_1141
2 / 69
E_AW4_1603
3 / 69
E_AW1_1419
4 / 69
E_AW1_1188
5 / 69
E_AW1_1217
6 / 69
E_AW1_9338 2
7 / 69
E_AW1_9390 2
8 / 69
E_AW4_1799
9 / 69
E_AW1_9531 2
10 / 69
AW1_9281
11 / 69
AW1_9329
12 / 69
E_AW1_1143
13 / 69
E_AW1_1225
14 / 69
E_AW1_1145
15 / 69
E_AW1_1149
16 / 69
E_AW1_1157
17 / 69
E_AW1_1172
18 / 69
E_AW1_1196
19 / 69
E_AW1_1237
20 / 69
E_AW1_1256
21 / 69
E_AW1_1332
22 / 69
E_AW1_1358
23 / 69
E_AW1_1365
24 / 69
E_AW1_1370
25 / 69
E_AW1_1372
26 / 69
E_AW1_1379
27 / 69
E_AW1_1385
28 / 69
E_AW1_1401
29 / 69
E_AW1_1404
30 / 69
E_AW1_1411
31 / 69
E_AW1_1239
32 / 69
E_AW1_1420
33 / 69
E_AW1_1478
34 / 69
E_AW1_1505
35 / 69
E_AW4_1522
36 / 69
E_AW4_1571
37 / 69
E_AW4_1572
38 / 69
E_AW4_1573
39 / 69
E_AW4_1578
40 / 69
E_AW4_1587
41 / 69
E_AW4_1595
42 / 69
E_AW4_1598
43 / 69
E_AW4_1605
44 / 69
E_AW4_1613
45 / 69
E_AW4_1614
46 / 69
E_AW4_1622
47 / 69
E_AW4_1626
48 / 69
E_AW4_1629
49 / 69
E_AW4_1640
50 / 69
E_AW4_1643
51 / 69
E_AW4_1862
52 / 69
E_AW4_1653
53 / 69
E_AW4_1661
54 / 69
E_AW4_1681
55 / 69
E_AW4_1690
56 / 69
E_AW4_1693
57 / 69
E_AW4_1696
58 / 69
E_AW4_1741
59 / 69
E_AW4_1742
60 / 69
E_AW4_1770
61 / 69
E_AW4_1782
62 / 69
E_AW4_1783
63 / 69
E_AW4_1800
64 / 69
E_AW4_1829
65 / 69
E_AW4_1831
66 / 69
E_AW4_1832
67 / 69
E_AW4_1896
68 / 69
E_AW4_1905
69 / 69
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As the Jets' backfield workhorse last season, Hall (5-11, 217) rushed for 1,065 yards and became the first Jets back to eclipse 1,000 yards since 2015. He also hauled in 36 receptions for 350 yards, totaling 1,415 yards from scrimmage and 5 TDs.

With the addition of QB Geno Smith and the return to the field of RB Braelon Allen, Hall said he believes the Jets have the potential to turn heads, now and in the future.

"Everybody has a common goal, we're hungry," he said. "We're going to try to surprise everybody this year."

He added: "With guys like me, Garrett and Geno, our standard is we're expected to be some of the best at our positions and we expect to be some of the best at our positions," Hall said. "As a team, we're spilling that into the team like we want to be one of the best. We want to be good regardless of this being our first year with the quarterback, the team, whatever the case may be."

Though Hall didn't venture across the Hudson River to attend a Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden --"I didn't want to deal with the traffic" -- he did travel to San Antonio and was in attendance last week when the Knicks closed out the San Antonio Spurs in 5 games.

"I was there, it was crazy," Hall said. "Most of the arena were Knicks fans anyway. I had a suite with some of my boys and we were there."

Related Content

news

Minicamp Practice Report | WR Garrett Wilson Showcasing His Discipline and Instincts

DC Brian Duker: 'The Biggest Thing Within Tackling…Is Your Approach Angles'

news

Frank Reich Likes What He's Seen This Spring of Jets Offense and QB Geno Smith

O-Coordinator on Offseason Program: 'We've Still Got a Long Way to Go ... but Man, He Is on Point'

news

'Antsy' No More: Joe Tippmann Thankful He 'Can Continue to Grow' as a Jet

HC Aaron Glenn on RG's Contract Extension: 'Congratulations to Him ... Because He Deserved It'

news

Jets Minicamp Practice Report | For Geno Smith & Aaron Glenn, Steady Build Continues

Adonai Mitchell Impresses; GM Darren Mougey Sticks to the Process

news

Geno Smith Ready to 'Immerse' Himself Back in the Community

Jets QB: 'I Want to Make Sure That's Something I'm Doing'

news

Jets Sign 4th Round Pick DL Darrell Jackson Jr. to Rookie Contract

Big Man in the Interior of Florida State's Defensive Line Says, 'My Best Football Is Ahead of Me'

news

Jets Set to Take Final Offseason Step With Mandatory Minicamp

With New Offensive and Defensive Schemes, HC Aaron Glenn Has Emphasized Details and the Why

news

Fourth-Year OL Joe Tippmann Signs Contract Extension with the Jets

Round 2 Pick in 2023 Enters Season with Twin Streaks of 44 Consecutive Starts & Games Played

news

Progress Report | QB Coach Bill Musgrave Weighs In On Geno Smith & Cade Klubnik

Musgrave: '[Smith's] A Great Great Leader From All Indications'

news

Demario Davis Attends Jets Flag Football Clinic: 'Football Teaches Life'

Bayonne defeated Ridgewood 20-19 to claim New Jersey Girls Flag Football High School Championship

news

OTA Notebook | Spring Report on David Bailey

QBs Coach Bill Musgrave: 'We Want To Be Able To Tailor Our System' To Geno Smith

Advertising