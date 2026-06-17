Jets RB Breece Hall: 'We're Going to Try to Surprise Everybody This Year'

As New York gets ready for Thursday's ticker-tape parade through the "Canyon of Heroes" celebrating the Knicks' first NBA title in 53 years, Jets running back Breece Hall said he was drinking in the excitement along with millions of fans in the metropolitan area with what he called "positive jealousy."

"I was just talking to some of my boys and I was like, it gives you like positive jealousy, that's what I say," Hall told reporters during the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "It's like, damn, I'm very happy for them. I'm very cool with Mikal [Bridges] and Tyler Kolek, a lot of those guys. ... I can't wait to have that feeling. Definitely positive jealousy, because I want my team to be able to do that as well. So it was definitely very cool to see."

Hall, who recently signed a new long-term deal with the Green & White, is at 25 years old one of the team's young veterans. He's among a group that includes Garrett Wilson and Joe Tippmann, players who general manager Darren Mougey has locked up, contractually speaking, for several years to come.

"Getting that nucleus paid and having that core group of guys that they're investing in that they expect to change the franchise, it means a lot for us," Hall said. "It's crazy, because me and Garrett [they were both selected in the 2022 NFL Draft] were just talking about how we went from being the young guys who just sat and watched everybody, and now we're like some of the longest-tenured Jets right now.