Geno Smith Ready to 'Immerse' Himself Back in the Community

A Commanding Leader

Smith's return to the Green & White brought an important leader back into the locker room.

"You can see the maturity in him," head coach Aaron Glenn said. "You can see how he's grown over the years and he's really rubbing off on a lot of guys here, so I'm excited, we'll see what he brings to the table."

But Smith doesn't worry about leaving an impact; he's just trying to be himself.

"Being a leader, to me, is about just the day-to-day and how you present yourself every single day, so I just try to be consistent," Smith said.

If anything, Smith is thankful how his teammates impact him.

"Just being with these guys, a lot of young guys and they give me new life," he said. "For me, it's just so exciting to be the elder statesman in the room, but I still feel young and I just want to be one of the guys and continue to try and make an impression on my teammates if I can."

When it comes to running an offense, his teammates were quick to notice Smith's command and leadership — especially in the huddle.