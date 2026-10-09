How Can the Jets Get Back on Track vs. the Browns?

EA: Football is a violent sport, but it's also a rhythm game. It's a week-to-week league and the Jets' 23-12 loss to the Bears last Sunday should be an anomaly. Game flow will be important against the Browns and the Jets will need more third-down success. While Cleveland is off to a 3-1 start, the Browns rank 26th in third down conversions (32.6%). The Jets must win early downs on defense and that will allow HC Aaron Glenn to get creative with his third-down pressure packages against QB Deshaun Watson. Teams have moved the ball on the Browns' defense and they rank 24th in rush yards per play (4.58) and 28th in first downs allowed per game (22). Overshadowed by plays, time of possession and penalties in the Windy City was the Jets ability to get to the football. In his first full game with the Jets, S Minkah Fitzpatrick recorded his 22nd career INT and LB Jamien Sherwood's punch-out was recovered by CB Brandon Stephens in plus territory. The Jets had three other INTs nullified by penalties, but they attacked the ball. Rain is again in the forecast for a Jets' home game and both teams will put a premium on ball security in if the slick conditions materialize. The Browns have 5 giveaways and the Jets have only 1 heading into Week 5. Expect a close game and the law of averages say the Jets might be due for a one-score win while the Browns might be due for a one-score loss.