Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and Amanda Vogt will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.
Today's question: How can the Jets get back on track vs. the Browns?
EA: Football is a violent sport, but it's also a rhythm game. It's a week-to-week league and the Jets' 23-12 loss to the Bears last Sunday should be an anomaly. Game flow will be important against the Browns and the Jets will need more third-down success. While Cleveland is off to a 3-1 start, the Browns rank 26th in third down conversions (32.6%). The Jets must win early downs on defense and that will allow HC Aaron Glenn to get creative with his third-down pressure packages against QB Deshaun Watson. Teams have moved the ball on the Browns' defense and they rank 24th in rush yards per play (4.58) and 28th in first downs allowed per game (22). Overshadowed by plays, time of possession and penalties in the Windy City was the Jets ability to get to the football. In his first full game with the Jets, S Minkah Fitzpatrick recorded his 22nd career INT and LB Jamien Sherwood's punch-out was recovered by CB Brandon Stephens in plus territory. The Jets had three other INTs nullified by penalties, but they attacked the ball. Rain is again in the forecast for a Jets' home game and both teams will put a premium on ball security in if the slick conditions materialize. The Browns have 5 giveaways and the Jets have only 1 heading into Week 5. Expect a close game and the law of averages say the Jets might be due for a one-score win while the Browns might be due for a one-score loss.
AV: The Jets can get back on track with a first-quarter score against the Browns, who have allowed the fourth-most first quarter points (27). The Green & White's opening drive TD in Tennessee are the only first quarter points scored this season. Only three teams -- the Saints (6), the Eagles (3) and the Browns (3) -- have scored fewer in those opening 15 minutes. WR Garrett Wilson discussed how getting off to a fast start has been the "main focus" for the offense this week and if the Jets can string together a balanced drive through the rushing and passing attacks, first quarter points could help set the tone for this game. Against the Bears, the Jets did not convert any of their third down attempts which halted several drives and when the offense had a short field, only field goals were scored. OC Frank Reich said, "if that yields more than that, it allows us to apply a little bit more pressure than we did." Scoring early in the game would put that pressure on Cleveland, which is riding a three-game win streak to MetLife Stadium.
RL: I see this as a very big game for the offense, of course, but a very, very big game for the defense. The Jets' run defense, which looked fairly good in the first 3 games, had difficulties between the 20s in Chicago. But the anomaly of Soldier Field was that the Green & White did some things, well, OK. Their red zone defense stopped 5 of 7 Bears drives inside their 20 short of the end zone. The opponents' RZ TD rate went down and the Jets' RZ defensive ranking went up to No, 9 in the NFL. They also looked like they were getting a grip on turnovers. They had that first INT in a while by Minkah Fitzpatrick and 2 turnovers in all and could've had 5 if the defense didn't wipe out 3 picks with penalties. Demario Davis has to break the team down pregame like he's never done before, then lead the way with something like his 10-tackle, 1-sack games at both Detroit and Chicago. Browns QB Deshaun Watson is playing well, but he's also been the NFL signal-caller most likely to be sacked in the last decade. So apply the pressure, tighten up on the Browns' 23rd-ranked rushing offense and ride the homefield enthusiasm to a successful MetLife Sunday.
JB: The Jets need more plays on offense and they must convert on third down. All that bleeds into getting the strong offensive line back on its A game. Braelon Allen, the team's sole RB last week, carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards (4.2) a carry, which is competitive. The O and the O-line were hampered a bit last week by the absence of TE Mason Taylor (thumb) and LG Dylan Parham (knee). Taylor is expected to return to face the Browns on Sunday, Parham has been listed as week-to-week. OC Frank Reich said this week: "We want to be able to run the football, run, play pass off that, be able to run a short control pass game, balanced with taking our shots down the field. You know, that's what wins in this league. That's what wins in this league ultimately when you can have that balance and when you can get the run game going enough that the play-action game creates chunk plays for you, and then it puts you in third and short." Reich knows it will be a challenge against the Browns' dynamic defensive front. "Up front they're ... it's a really good front. They're especially good at the movement, twists and game stuff. So it will be a good challenge for us as an offense."