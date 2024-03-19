LT Tyron Smith on Departing Dallas, Landing with Jets: 'Amazing New Start'

Smith is also trading in skill position teammates. Instead of keeping people off Prescott so he can find the likes of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, it'll be about buying time for Rodgers to hook up with Garrett Wilson. Instead of creating lanes for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, now it's time to bust open some alleyways for Breece Hall.

"Just from seeing how everybody plays, I feel like it's going to be an amazing season," he said. "I feel like all the pieces are starting to come together, especially the guys they've brought in for the offensive line. I feel like it's going to be a strong offense this year."

Smith should know a strong offense when he sees it. In those 13 lucky seasons in Big D, he played on six top-10 yardage offenses, including the No. 1 units in 2019 and '21, and on seven top-10 scoring offenses, including the NFL's very best scoring teams in '21 and last season.

Personally, he's almost always been considered a left tackle — of his 170 starts, including playoffs, he's made 148 of the last 154 on the left side. He was almost invincible in his first five seasons, missing only one game and start, but the past eight seasons he's had injuries big and small that have cost him anywhere from three to 14 games a season. Yet he always comes back stronger than ever, including the '21 season, after which he played in his eighth and most recent Pro Bowl, and again in '23, when he followed up his '22 training camp hamstring tear with 14 starts and 942 offensive snaps.

And Smith remains one of the best blindside pass protectors in the game. Over those last eight seasons, despite the injuries, he's allowed a sack on average once every six games and once every 400 plays.