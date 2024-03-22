Four Things to Know About Jets' New DT Javon Kinlaw

A Proud Father

As a senior at South Carolina, Kinlaw was named a First Team All-American and shot up NFL Draft boards. He had 6 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 2 pass defenses in 12 games.

The breakout, however, may never have come for Kinlaw without the added motivation from the birth of his daughter, Eden Amara. After Eden was born in the summer of 2019, Kinlaw dominated the pre-draft process and was eventually selected in the first round by 49ers.

"My child, I'm telling you, she changed a lot about me, mentality-wise," Kinlaw told The South Carolina Post and Courier in the spring of 2020. "My girl knows I'm working for something bigger than the both of us right now, so I'm just trying to be able to provide for my family, and they understand that."

Connection to HC Robert Saleh

When Kinlaw was drafted by the 49ers in 2020, current Jets HC Robert Saleh was San Francisco's defensive coordinator under HC Kyle Shanahan. He played one season under Saleh as a rookie and in 14 games (12 starts) had 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 pass defenses and returned an interception for a touchdown against the Rams.

While coaching in the Bay Area, Saleh was one of Kinlaw's biggest advocates. Bulked up to 320 pounds, Kinlaw had the physical traits to be a dominant run defender and pass rusher, but Saleh gave him the push to develop his technical skills.