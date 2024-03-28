Jets GM Joe Douglas Gets Edg-y with Bryce Huff's Departure, Jadeveon Clowney's Visit

Those Baltimore teammates are tackle Morgan Moses, returning to the Jets via trade, and guard John Simpson. But what may appeal more to Clowney than props from a few O-line mates is the Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich scheme. In Clowney's most impactful game for the Ravens last year, against the Titans, he was listed at LB but lined up as a three-point edge rusher and recorded two sacks and two other QB hits, one of each from each end of the line.

Still, the Clowney tour rolls on and as Douglas said, "There's no news to report. We've got a plan. If the opportunity presents itself, we're going to be ready. Not just Jadeveon but any player that we feel can come in and help us, we're going to be ready to add."

Meanwhile, not everything has changed on the Jets' edge. Jermaine Johnson returns for his third Jets season after posting 17 starts, 7.5 sacks, 25 pressures and 16 hits and gaining his first Pro Bowl berth, and Will McDonald enters his second pro campaign after registering three sacks, seven pressures and five hits on 184 defensive snaps.

Saleh is anticipating a similar year two growth spurt from McDonald as he saw last season from Johnson. "Will has got to add power to his football game,," the coach said. "He's got speed, he's got a counter move inside. But when he learns to run through somebody's face ... nobody will be able to block him."

On the other edge reside reliable, productive John Franklin-Myers and intense Micheal Clemons. On the interior, two-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams and the re-signed, highly respected Solomon Thomas are back, and they're joined by two new big bodies in Javon Kinlaw (6-6, 310) and Leki Fotu (6-5, 335) to help with the D's one soft spot, against the run.

"Javon's just a massive man with a lot of athleticism and raw power ... just a big, long, explosive guy," Douglas said. "Then with Fotu, they're giants with excellent athleticism, they play the game right way with a lot of passion, a lot of effort, a lot of toughness."

There are no guarantees, of course. The Jets and everyone else may not know where Clowney will play until August, and his choice might not be the Jets. Injuries could rear their ugly head.