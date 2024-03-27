What Did GM Joe Douglas & HC Robert Saleh Say About the Jets' Roster Signings?

The 2024 NFL league year and free agency officially began on March 13, and over the past two weeks Jets GM Joe Douglas has been busy. This offseason, the Jets have signed seven free agents from other teams, re-signed five of their own and made a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.
With the initial phase of free agency behind them, Douglas and HC Robert Saleh spoke to reporters on Monday at the 2024 NFL Owners Meetings in Orlando about the new additions, among other topics.
WR Mike Williams
In the market for a dynamic pass catcher to pair with WR Garrett Wilson, the Jets got one in the Chargers' former WR Mike Williams, 29. Williams, a first-round pick (No. 7) by the Chargers in 2017, had spent his entire career with the Bolts playing in 80 games (62 starts) over the last seven seasons and racking up 309 receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.
"Mike's ball skills are second to none, I think," Douglas said. "There was a pretty cool stat on the amount of drops that he has had over the last few years which is very few to if any. But his ball skills, his catch radius, he is not just a big body he can stretch the field, he can get behind defenders and make big plays vertically. So, he brings really nice dimension to this offense."
In 2023, Williams sustained a torn ACL in Week 3. Williams told team reporter Ethan Greenberg after he signed on March 19 that he expects to be ready for Week 1.
"He's got work to do, but we are excited if he can accomplish the work he needs to accomplish," Saleh said. "He'll be a tremendous asset, not only to himself, but to the organization."
LT Tyron Smith
At the start of the second week of free agency, Douglas and the Jets went big-game hunting and signed one of the NFL's premier blindside protectors in Smith. Over 13 seasons with the Cowboys, Smith started 161 games, was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2010's and a two-time first-team All-Pro.
"Tyron Smith, who may be the greatest pass protector of all-time," Douglas said. "For him to want to be here and believe in what we're doing, it's definitely exciting when a player of that caliber or stature are excited about joining the team."
In 2023, Smith, a first-round pick (No. 9) by Dallas in 2011, started 13 games at left tackle and was named a second-team All-Pro. Throughout the week leading up to the games last year, Smith, 33, was most often listed as a non-injury-related resting veteran. The Jets plan to work with Smith on developing a practice schedule that both sides are comfortable with and that will keep the future Hall of Famer healthy for all 18 weeks of the regular season.
"We're going to work with Tyron on a practice plan," Saleh said. "He's an elite pass protector, elite human, elite locker-room presence from all the things we've gathered. So again, excited to get him in the building and excited to work with him."
RT Morgan Moses
In addition to signing Simpson from the Ravens, Douglas and the Jets struck a trade with Baltimore to bring back Moses. A third-round pick by Washington in 2014, Moses signed with the Jets in 2021 and started 16 of 17 games before signing with Baltimore in 2022.
"I know Morgan was a trade," Douglas said. "But when Morgan came in, to see the big smile on his face, to see how excited he was to be back here, it was awesome."
The past two seasons, Moses, 33,has started 31 games for the Ravens, all at RT. Despite playing in more than 2,800 offensive snaps in the past three seasons, he was called for a single holding call and 15 total penalties.
"From a mental makeup standpoint, really excited about the O-Line group," Saleh said. "Morgan, we know Morgan, he is warrior."
OL John Simpson
Early in free agency, Douglas bolstered the Jets offensive line by signing Simpson, a fourth-round selection (109th overall) by Las Vegas in the 2020. Playing with the Ravens last season, Simpson started all 17 games at left guard and led the offense in snaps (1,119).
"John Simpson, I mean he is war daddy," Saleh said. "We are so excited to get him in the building."
According to statspass.com, Simpson, 26,allowed 2.0 sacks last season. In addition, he played a key role in the Ravens' No. 1 rushing offense (156.6 yards per game).
"I love John's energy," Douglas said. "When he puts somebody on the ground, when the team scores a touchdown, he's the first guy celebrating. He's just an explosive guy off the ball. You see him pull; you see him get out in space. When he unlocks his hip and launches into defenders, they go flying, so he's just a big, explosive guy who loves football. We're so happy to add him to the group."
QB Tyrod Taylor
Headed into the offseason in need of a backup QB, Douglas went out and signed the veteran Tyrod Taylor. Taylor, entering his 14th NFL season, has played for six different teams and been a productive player with a 28-28-1 record as a starter and 65-29 TD-to-INT ratio over 92 games (56 starts). As a runner, Taylor has 19 career rushing scores and accumulated 2,268 yards. In 2015, Taylor was named to the Pro Bowl while with the Bills.
"Elite locker-room presence," Saleh said. "Obviously we already know the football player, he is pretty darn good. He has still got tremendous mobility. He has got great arm talent, but just overall, his presence in the building is going to be a plus."
Last season, Taylor, 34, played in 11 games (5 starts) for the Giants and posted a 2-3 record while throwing 5 touchdown and 3 interceptions.
"Excited to add a vet in Tyrod to the room," Douglas said. "And just being around him, he brings a smile to everybody's face."
DL Javon Kinlaw
The Jets signed Kinlaw, 26, the second day of free agency (March 14) and got a physical defensive lineman coming off the best year of his career. In 2023, he started 17 games (6 starts) and recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks to go with 25 tackles, 3 pass defenses and 6 QB hits.
"A big, athletic, explosive man who loves to play the game, and plays with a high level of energy and passion," Douglas said. "Again, another guy, he's a hugger, so that was a good hug to get, he's a giant of a man [6-5, 319], and I can tell you he's got strong hands from that hug, but he's ready to go, he's excited to add to the fun."
As a rookie, Kinlaw, a first round pick (No. 14) by San Francisco in 2020, played under Saleh when he was the 49ers defensive-coordinator.
"I think that his career is still ascending," Saleh said. "He is a young guy, obviously he had some injuries his second and third year, was healthy last year, he is still learning the game, so we are excited to get him here and see what he can do."