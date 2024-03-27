What Did GM Joe Douglas & HC Robert Saleh Say About the Jets' Roster Signings?

The 2024 NFL league year and free agency officially began on March 13, and over the past two weeks Jets GM Joe Douglas has been busy. This offseason, the Jets have signed seven free agents from other teams, re-signed five of their own and made a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

With the initial phase of free agency behind them, Douglas and HC Robert Saleh spoke to reporters on Monday at the 2024 NFL Owners Meetings in Orlando about the new additions, among other topics.

WR Mike Williams

In the market for a dynamic pass catcher to pair with WR Garrett Wilson, the Jets got one in the Chargers' former WR Mike Williams, 29. Williams, a first-round pick (No. 7) by the Chargers in 2017, had spent his entire career with the Bolts playing in 80 games (62 starts) over the last seven seasons and racking up 309 receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.

"Mike's ball skills are second to none, I think," Douglas said. "There was a pretty cool stat on the amount of drops that he has had over the last few years which is very few to if any. But his ball skills, his catch radius, he is not just a big body he can stretch the field, he can get behind defenders and make big plays vertically. So, he brings really nice dimension to this offense."

In 2023, Williams sustained a torn ACL in Week 3. Williams told team reporter Ethan Greenberg after he signed on March 19 that he expects to be ready for Week 1.

"He's got work to do, but we are excited if he can accomplish the work he needs to accomplish," Saleh said. "He'll be a tremendous asset, not only to himself, but to the organization."

LT Tyron Smith

At the start of the second week of free agency, Douglas and the Jets went big-game hunting and signed one of the NFL's premier blindside protectors in Smith. Over 13 seasons with the Cowboys, Smith started 161 games, was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2010's and a two-time first-team All-Pro.

"Tyron Smith, who may be the greatest pass protector of all-time," Douglas said. "For him to want to be here and believe in what we're doing, it's definitely exciting when a player of that caliber or stature are excited about joining the team."

In 2023, Smith, a first-round pick (No. 9) by Dallas in 2011, started 13 games at left tackle and was named a second-team All-Pro. Throughout the week leading up to the games last year, Smith, 33, was most often listed as a non-injury-related resting veteran. The Jets plan to work with Smith on developing a practice schedule that both sides are comfortable with and that will keep the future Hall of Famer healthy for all 18 weeks of the regular season.