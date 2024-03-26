 Skip to main content
DL Jalyn Holmes Re-Signs with Jets

Vikings' Former Draft Pick Returns for Second Season With the Green & White

Mar 26, 2024 at 04:46 PM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

The Jets have re-signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes.

Holmes (6-5, 283), drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round (No. 102) out of Ohio State in 2018, played in five games for the Jets last season and recorded asack, 5 tackles and a QB hit. He first signed with the Green & White last August, was waived at the end of training camp and was re-signed to the practice squad where he spent a majority of the season before being promoted to the active roster on Dec. 19.

Prior to the Jets, Holmes spent three seasons with Minnesota (2018-20), played in 25 games (9 starts) and accounted for a sack, 4 tackles for loss and 5 QB hits. After, he did one-year stints with the Saints (2021) and Bears (2022). In 2022, he spent training camp with the Giants before being cut and signing with Chicago. For his career, he has played in 39 games (10 starts) and registered 2.0 sacks, 65 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 pass defenses and 6 QB hits.

Holmes spent four years at Ohio State (2014-18) and played in 36 games. As a Buckeye, he had 5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 41 solo tackles and 3 forced fumbles. In 2015, Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff National Championship.

