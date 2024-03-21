8 Fun Facts About New Jets Free Agent Left Tackle Tyron Smith

Tyron Smith spent his first 13 pro seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, racking up a number of numbers as he became recognized as one of the best left tackles in the NFL with eight Pro Bowl berths and five All-Pro selections. Now he's bringing his considerable talents to the Jets, where he'll get to protect Aaron Rodgers' blind side and open creases if not chasms for RB Breece Hall and company.

Here are eight facts about Smith as he joins the Jets' emerging offensive line picture for the '24 season.

He's No. 1

Smith has been a prominent performer since his high school days in Moreno Valley, CA. In his senior year at Rancho Verde HS, he was considered a five-star recruit and labeled "an amazing right tackle prospect by rivals.com and was listed as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation by scout.com. In his final season at Southern Cal in 2010, he was named recipient of the Morris Trophy, given to the top offensive lineman in the then-Pac-10 Conference.

Show of Strength

Smith's 225-pound bench press at the 2011 testing period was good but not through the Lucas Oil Stadium roof — 29 reps at the NFL Combine before pumping out 31 at his Southern Cal pro day. But if we're talking about one bench press, Smith has amazed past teammates with lifts of between 600 and 700 pounds. Cowboys C Travis Frederick expressed that wow factor in 2016: "He does crazy things in the weight room that I wish I could do and never will be able to do, unfortunately."

Big Man with Speed

Smith also strode to some impressive times during his predraft testing that helped elevate him to the ninth overall pick of the '11 NFL Draft by Dallas. At 6-5 and 307 (he now checks in regularly at 320), he turned in a 5.08 time in the 40, which he later got down to 4.93 on the handheld stopwatches at his USC pro day. He also sped to a 7.47-second 3-cone drill at his pro day. Interesting that perhaps that number, 7.47, foretold his move 13 years later to the Jets.