Jets DT Javon Kinlaw: 'This Team Has Everything It Needs'

He added: "You have to be super aggressive to play in this style defense and I do that at a high level. I'm looking to showcase that here."

The Niners selected Kinlaw out of South Carolina in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. At 6-5, 319, Kinlaw will have the benefit of lining up next to two-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams.

"I love his mindset, I love his practice habits," said Saleh, speaking of Kinlaw a few years ago. "I love his want for more knowledge and because of it, I just think once he puts together a great NFL offseason and continues to build all that strength that he has and really hones in on his weight, he learned what kind of weight he wants to play at, and so I just think the sky's the limit for him. I think he's going to be very, very disruptive in there. I think he's going to be a force on the interior defensive line for a while."

A big part of Kinlaw's "want," as Saleh put it, is his desire to return to the postseason, a burning desire to match the 49ers' march to this past season's Super Bowl, where San Fran lost to Kansas City.

"It's a whole new level in the playoffs, you're all playing at a new intensity," he said. "The main thing I would say about is that most of the guys you go up against in the playoffs, the guys are dwindling. It's about the work you put in during the year so in the playoffs you got more to lean on than the guy in front of you.

"That's what you work so hard for during the year, what you work for to get to those games, you've got to have more in the tank. Both are exhausted from a long year, but who's got more in the tank? That's what I'm bringing -- work super hard all season long. It's not about the offseason only. Even in-season, when you're sore, beat up, you still have to grind, you still gotta work. Because when those games come, I'm telling you, it means the world to know you have an extra step on somebody, that you got more power than them."

Kinlaw brings that level of commitment to the Jets' strong defensive unit that has only gotten stronger early in this period of free agency. The team also added DL Leki Fotu and Oliver, while re-signing two of its own FAs in S Chuck Clark and Thomas.