Mike Williams on Signing With the Jets: 'This Place Was Everything I Was Looking For'

When Mike Williams began the search for his new team after being released by the Chargers on March 13, he was looking for a running mate similar to Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen, who he teamed up with in Los Angeles. On his first visit on Tuesday, Williams found his companion in dynamic third-year receiver Garrett Wilson.

"I was looking for a partner and Garrett Wilson was a big-time option," Williams told Jets' Team reporter Ethan Greenberg. "He reminds me of Keenan and how we played together, so that was a big part of it. I think we can really complement each other. I feel like we have a really good opportunity ahead of us playing together."

Williams, a first-round pick (No. 7 overall) by the Chargers in 2017 out of Clemson, played seven seasons with the Bolts. He exceeded 1,000 yards receiving twice – 2019 (49-1,001-2) and 2021 (76-1,146-9) – and led the league in yards per catch in 2019 (20.4). Over that same stretch, Allen recorded 1,000-plus yards five times, and the duo combined for 74 touchdowns.

"They have a very similar styles of play," Williams said about Wilson and Allen. "They are great route runners and have great hands. Obviously with me and Keenan in the past, we are good at different things, and it helped maximize us. I am looking forward to doing that here and I feel like we can be there for each other in a lot of the areas we were."

The Chargers broke up the dynamic pairing after Williams was released in mid-March. A day after his release, Los Angeles traded Allen to the Bears for a fourth-round pick. Last Sunday (March 17), Williams flew from Paris to Los Angeles and then on Monday (March 18) headed to New Jersey to visit with the Jets.

According to a report from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Williams had multiple other visits scheduled for the rest of the week. But he made up his mind before leaving the Jets' facility on Tuesday afternoon.