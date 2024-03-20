Where's Mike Williams? His Itinerary from Paris to Cali to North Jersey & the Jets

They say when you get a coveted free agent to come in for a visit, don't let him leave the building without a deal. That's what the Jets and Mike Williams did on Tuesday night as Williams, flying in from Paris and then cross-country from Southern California to North Jersey and making the Jets the first of three teams he was visiting, struck a deal with the Green & White and canceled the rest of his itinerary.

He's now preparing to team up with the Jets offense, led by Aaron Rodgers, the latest in a string of top quarterbacks he's combined with at Clemson and the L.A. Chargers. "It makes my job a lot easier," he said of playing with that level of QB. "It makes their job easier, too, having a guy like me out there to go out and compete with them."

Where has Williams been and where is he going? Here are five screenshots from his football life as he moves into the next phase of his pro career.

Leaving Home for Parts East

Williams and Los Angeles were no longer an item when the Chargers released him in a salary-cap move last week after seven seasons in powder blues.

But the parting, rather than being bitter, was more of the sweet sorrow kind. Fans chimed in from all around Chargers country with well-wish tweets such as "What a sad day ... we'll miss you, Mike Will," "Come back," "He was so clutch" and "Sad to see him go man damn."

And the Chargers sent Williams off a couple of tweets, one of them a one-minute video bearing the caption: "thx for all the memories, mike dub."

"They kind of got a clean slate, a whole new staff, GM an everything," Williams said of cutting ties with the 'Bolts. "It was kind of expected. I'm happy where I'm at now."

Scary Moment

Williams has bounced back from a few injuries. Most recently, he said he's on schedule 4½ months into his rehab for the season-ending ACL tear he sustained three games into last season. He had a one-word answer when asked if he'll be ready to go in the Jets' season opener — "Yeah" — and four words (one a contraction) on if he'll be ready for training camp — "We're going to see," which he punctuated with his trademark smile.

Williams had an earlier injury scare, which came on Clemson's opening day in 2015. He was leaping for a 4-yard Deshaun Watson pass over the middle in the back of the end zone against Wofford. The beaten defender tried to break up the pass with a shove, sending Williams flying into the single goalpost stanchion. The result was a "small" neck fracture that didn't require surgery and was determined not to be career-threatening, but nevertheless cost Williams the rest of that season and a lot of time wearing neck protection.

The remarkable outcome of the play was that Williams made the catch, tapped his right foot just inside the end line, then held onto the ball despite the collision. The back judge initially signaled he was out of bounds, but the ruling was reversed to a TD, which Williams didn't know until he was told later that he got the score that started the Tigers to their 49-10 win.