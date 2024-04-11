 Skip to main content
S Ashtyn Davis Re-Signs with Jets

Third-Round Pick in 2020 Led Team With 6 Takeaways Last Season

Apr 11, 2024 at 12:58 PM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

The Jets have re-signed safety Ashtyn Davis.

Davis (6-1, 202) was drafted by the Jets in the third round (No. 68) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of California and has spent the last four years with the Green & White developing into a valuable contributor on defense and special teams. Last season, he appeared in 17 games (5 starts) and played a career-best 19% of the defensive snaps and 82% of the snaps on special teams.

Despite minimal playing time in 2023, Davis recorded a team-high 6takeaways – 3 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries. He joined former Jets CB and special teamer Marcus Williams as the only two players since 2009 with 6 takeaways in fewer than 625 snaps (607). In addition, Davis had 37 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 8 pass defenses.

"It is funny, all Ashtyn does is find the ball," HC Robert Saleh said late in last season. "I am a big fan of his. He has done nothing but work. He was a valuable and very underrated piece of this defense. The way he goes about his business and the way he works, that play embodies everything that he represents for this defense."

Prior to last season, from 2020-22, Davis played in 37 games (16 starts) and posted 3 interceptions, 5 pass defenses, 3 forced fumbles, 71 tackles and a fumble recovery. Over his four seasons in college, Davis played in 35 games and accounted for 7 interceptions, 12 pass defenses, 166 tackles and 3 fumble recoveries.

