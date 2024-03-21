Notebook | Tyrod Taylor Talks Up 'Freak' Jets WR Mike Williams, His Former Chargers Mate

Javon Kinlaw's Also Among Friends

The third Jets free agent signee to speak with Jets media, DL Javon Kinlaw, said it was easy for him to focus on leaving the 49ers, who were in the Super Bowl just a month and a half ago, for the Jets, for a couple of reasons. One is that he correctly sensed that North Jersey's woodlands would provide him an occasional respite from football: "I'm a big outdoors guy and this looks like an outdoors area."

But Kinlaw also has a lot of familiarity with some of his new team members. One is head coach Robert Saleh, who was his D-coordinator for one season with the Niners.

"Coach Saleh played a big part in drafting me in 2020," he said. "I've always loved his energy. And he believed in me when I was in a spot where maybe I didn't believe in myself. Going into free agency, I was just super-glad we were able to get it done."

Kinlaw also has been reunited with Jets DL coach Aaron Whitecotton, who was his assistant DL coach in San Francisco in '20. "I always reached out to him, learning how I could get better," he said. "It's a full-circle moment for me."

But what will ultimately see Kinlaw through as a Jet is his perseverance, dedication and work ethic, which enabled him to overcome two years of injuries and enjoy his best season as a pro in 2023.

"It was my first year playing every single game. I never missed a practice or missed anything because I put so much into it," he said. "Every year you've got to put a little more effort into what you're bringing to the table when you come to training camp.