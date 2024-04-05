What Do You Make of the Changed Landscape in the AFC East?

RL: I like it for the Jets. Buffalo traded Stefon Diggs to the Texans. Miami parted ways with defensive starters Xavien Howard and Andrew Van Ginkel. The Patriots are rebuilding. Now does losing one or two players in free agency knock a team down a peg in the AFC East hierarchy? Not necessarily, but with the Jets seemingly having rebuilt what they needed to rebuild, on the O-line, D-line and wideout and with perhaps just a few questions still needing to be answered, they have a window of opportunity to rise up the standings. As some have noted, Josh Allen and the Bills still rate as favorites and the Dolphins are always dangerous with Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. What the Jets need — no secret — is a return to wellness for Aaron Rodgers and his line and in fact great health for the entire team, especially their top-five defense. And the Jets also have to buy into Robert Saleh's mantra for the coming season: "All the hype and all the excitement, as far as I'm concerned, we haven't done anything yet. ... We have to win games."

CH: The AFC East is going to look drastically different than it did last season, which is exciting to me. The Bills are without key players like Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer, and Leonard Floyd the Dolphins no longer have Christian Wilkins, Roberts Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker. The Patriots have a new head coach for the first time in 24 years in Jerod Mayo and could look for a rookie quarterback to accompany veteran Jacoby Brissett. I think the Jets are in a great place to make capitalize on all the changes throughout the division and make a run. GM Joe Douglas was deliberate with the players he added during free agency. Now it's just a matter of keeping everyone healthy and on the field.