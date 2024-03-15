Jets QB Tyrod Taylor Has Built His NFL Career on 'Staying Committed to the Process'

Taylor can survive and thrive no matter what the situation because of a fourth factor for QBs, something he spoke of several times with Allen: commitment.

"Just staying committed to the process," he said. "My time in Baltimore, I didn't get a chance to play as much as I wanted, but I had a chance to learn from a veteran group of guys. I walked into a locker room with Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Joe Flacco, who wasn't a veteran at the time but I learned a lot from him, Anquan Boldin. I made a lot of friends that I still have to this day.

"But I look back on that time and those four years prepared me for the opportunity I had in Buffalo, and from there, it's staying committed, not necessarily getting discouraged about the downs of an NFL season or career, but just going out and playing at a high level whenever the opportunity presents itself."

The physical and mental elements of Taylor's game have brought him to the Jets in 2024. And besides the fact that he won't have to "change places" for his move from the Giants last year to One Jets Drive now, he is one more newcomer to the Jets who likes the players and the processes he sees around him.

He's intrigued by the thoughts of working with WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall — "Get the ball in their hands and it can be a big play waiting to happen," he said — but there's more. Rodgers, of course, but the reworked offensive line and that whole unit on the other side of the ball.

"It's a very talented roster," Taylor said. "Obviously there were some injuries last year that you can't control, but I believe everything is in house to be able to achieve what every NFL team is trying to achieve, which is a Super Bowl. It's early right now and there are a lot of steps to get to that, but I believe this team is capable of achieving that goal with the right work."

And Taylor has already recommitted himself, to his seventh NFL team in his circuitous yet still successful career, and to the work that needs to be done as he backs up one of the best QBs in the game. His mindset, he said, "is being able to assist Aaron in any capacity, but also staying ready for the opportunity if it presents itself, while at the same time being able to offer my leadership and my knowledge that I've accumulated over the years to the younger guys within that locker room.