Trystan Colon Brings His Hard-Working, Get-It-Done Demeanor to the Jets

Colon has filled some other voids in his young life very effectively. At Mizzou, he was redshirted in 2018 but was so impressive in the Tigers' weightroom that he was won the team's Lifter of the Year award. Even though Missouri was ineligible for bowl games in 2018-19 due to NCAA sanctions, he became a team leader and shaped himself into a strong college center.

However, he went undrafted and signed on as a rookie free agent with Baltimore in 2020. Even though he played in only 20 games with four starts in his three Ravens seasons, he made the most of that experience, too. He saw his most pro action in 2021, at right guard, center, and as a third tight end. As an extra blocker, he had one of his NFL career highlights at home against the Vikings that year. In his five plays, he blocked on two touchdown runs and on three plays to set up Justin Tucker's game-winning overtime field goal for the 34-31 win.

"My time in Baltimore was sweet. I love the city. It will always have a special place in my heart," Colon said. "And playing there taught me a lot in terms of dealing with adversity. The last two years, obviously, with Lamar [Jackson] going down, you've got guys stepping up when other guys were getting hurt, always having to be ready, always having that depth, always being ready to go.

"I think that's something I can bring here," he told Greenberg about this next chapter of his story with the Green & White. "I can bring depth, I can bring stability."

The Jets' center position post-Connor McGovern is still a work in progress, so Colon will get a chance to vie for the job there and also provide guard depth, a role that is all right by him.

"I'd say that's probably where I'm most comfortable — I love to play center. Having the power to control the line, having that trust with the quarterback, getting that snap back there every time, just having that communication," he said. "I transitioned to being able to play some guard as well, so learning those three interior spots, it's been fun.